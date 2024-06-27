Raise a Glass: Discover these top 12 happy hour spots in NJ
🍸 Half-priced drinks and apps make for a good happy hour
🍸 Here is a list of 12 of the best happy hour spots in New Jersey
🍸 What's your favorite watering hole in the state?
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?
Work is done for the day. It’s still light outside. It’s warm, breezy, and it’s summer. It’s the perfect season to grab a few friends or co-workers and hit up a good happy hour. But where can you go to sip on a few cocktails and munch on some apps at reasonable prices?
Here are 12 of the best happy hour spots in New Jersey broken down by region — North, Central, South, and the Jersey Shore.
North Jersey
1296 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton
Happy Hour is only available in the bar area from Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Specials:
- $6 - giant pretzel, crispy cauliflower
- $8 - wings, mac n' cheese
- $10 - crispy brussels sprouts, margherita pizza, short rib tacos, spinach and artichoke dip
- $5 - select drafts
- $6 - house spirits
- $8 - select wines
- $10 - specialty cocktails
- $25 - select bottled wine
1609 Maple Avenue, Fair Lawn
Happy Hour is available Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Specials:
- $6 - Craftsman draft beers
- $6 - red or white wine
- $9 - select cocktail specials
- $65 - Craftsman punch bowl
- $9 - pretzel, stuffed meatballs, chicken crackling and shishito peppers
120 Sinatra Dr, Hoboken
Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Specials:
- $4 - well-mixed drinks, all draft beers and select glasses of wine
- $5 - select appetizers
Central Jersey
1 Rockingham Row, Princeton
Happy Hour is only available in the bar and lounge Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Specials:
- Half-priced all wine by the glass
- Half-priced all draft beer
- $5 - edamame and seaweed salad
- $7 - sake salmon
- $8 - California roll
- $9 - salt and vinegar chips
- $10 - roasted garlic hummus, tomato bruschetta, eggplant parmesan rolls, spicy salmon roll and shrimp tempura roll
- $11 - Bavarian pretzel bites, sliders and fire cracker
- $13 - short rib mac n' cheese
1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton
If Irish fare with a flair is your thing, then check out this Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Specials:
- $3 - Miller Lite
- $4 - Nutrl Orange
- $5 - Guinness combos
- $6 - Surfsides, Tito’s drinks and Hornitos drinks
- $12 - espresso martini
- $7 - edamame
- $8 - chicken sweet chili potstickers, hummus duo, mac and jacks
- $9 - bang bang shrimp
- $10 - wings
- $11 - mussels
- $15 - pound pick and peel shrimp
2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison
There are so many snacks and drinks to enjoy during the Elixir Bar and Grill’s Happy Hour. Drink specials are available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and during all NFL games. Appetizer specials are also available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The Drink Specials:
- $1 off pints, beer bottles, and malternatives
- $5 - Fireball, Screwball, Red Stag or Caza Cafe shot
- $6 - Jack, Crown, Jameson or DonJ shot. Tito’s, Jack, Jameson, Don Julio, or Bacardi mixed drink.
- $6 - sangria or wine by the glass
- $7 - bomb shot
- $9 - on the rock’s elixirita’s, rumrita’s, mojito’s or mules
- $10 - house martini, Long Island Ice Teas and specialty cocktails
The Food Specials
- $4 - chips and salsa
- $6 - two soft tacos
- $7 - half-order of nachos
- $8 - buffalo cauliflower, tostadas, and small bites
- $9 - queso and chips
- $10 - Mexican street corn dip, half-dozen boneless wings and fries, traditional quesadilla and Mexican pizza
- $11 - half-dozen wings and fries, two sliders and fries, and grande burrito with chips and salsa
- $12 - guacamole and chips
- $13 - five soft tacos
The Jersey Shore
Allen Avenue & Ocean Place, Allenhurst
Happy Hour at Mister C’s takes place daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Sundays
The Specials:
- $4 - Budweiser, Bud Lite, Coors Lite, Miller Lite and Yuengling
- $6 - Corona Extra, Corona Light, Heineken, Heineken Light, Stella Artois, Blue Moon, Yuengling Black & Tan and O’Douls
- $6 - house drinks, martinis and wine
- $8 - Tito’s drink special
- $10 - Tito’s martini
- $6 - South West chicken egg roll, short rib empanada and zucchini sticks
- $8 - vegetable spring rolls
- $9 - blackened tuna bites, wings, blistered shishito peppers and hummus
- $9.50 - sweet sausage, peppers, and onions
- $10 - everything Pretzel
- $11 - tempura shrimp
- $14 - PEI mussels
- $18 - Mister C’s margherita pizza
- $24 - charcuterie and ahi tuna nachos
101 Southwest Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
If you’re hanging out on Long Beach Island this summer, then check out the Happy Hour at Tucker’s which is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Specials:
- $6 - Manafirkin, Coors Light, Blue Moon, Yuengling, and Stella
- $7 - house wine
- $8 - well drinks and specialty cocktails
- $1 - Buck a Shuck oysters
- $7 - soup of the day
- $8 - onion rings
- $11 - super frico caesar
- $12 - French onion flatbread
- $13 - lacquered chicken wings
- $14 - crispy fish sandwich
1 Willow Street, Highlands
This seafood and raw bar restaurant located on the waterfront in Highlands is perfect for a happy hour get-together. Happy Hour at One Willow runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Specials:
- $3 - Miller Lite bottle and Narragansett Can
- $6 - draft beer, well spirits, and select wine
- $7 - cocktails
- $6 - potato chips and dip
- $9 - mussels, crispy eggplant, kani salad, wings, tuna taco and vegetable spring roll
South Jersey
410 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Williamstown (Gloucester County)
119 Berkley Road, Clarksboro (Gloucester County)
The Cinder Bar has two locations in Gloucester County. Happy Hour at both spots is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Specials:
- $3 - Coors Light drafts, Miller Lite drafts, and Modelo drafts
- $4 - Blue Moon drafts
- $5 - house wines and canned cocktails
- $6 - select margaritas and martinis
Half-Off Select Appetizers:
- Cheesesteak egg rolls
- Ukrainian perogies
- Short rib poutine
- Pane and ricotta
- Jalapeno bombs
- Half-priced margherita pizzas
814 S White Horse Pike, Somerdale
Happy Hour is Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Specials:
- $4 - well drinks and wine
- $5 - Tito drinks and Orange Crush drinks
- $15 - Mic Ultra bucket and Miller Lite bucket
- $17.50 - Corona bucket
- $5 - burger and fries, meatball appetizer, almost pizza bread, mac n’ cheese wedges, fried pickles and onion rings
90 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township
Named “Best Bar Scene 2019” by NJ Monthly, the Keg & Kitchen offers Happy Hour specials on Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Specials:
$5 Everything
- Old fashioned
- Espolon margarita
- Guinness stout 16 oz
- IPA of the week
- Red blend
- Colombard-Sauvignon
- Everything spice pretzel bites
- Empanada
- Hummus
- Loaded chips
- Chef’s flatbread
- Chicken quesadilla
- Kimchi hot dog
- Arancini
- Tacos
- Cheeseburger
Of course, there are so many other happy hour places across the Garden State, so where ever you choose to go, "Cheers."
