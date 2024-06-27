Raise a Glass: Discover these top 12 happy hour spots in NJ

🍸 Half-priced drinks and apps make for a good happy hour

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?

Work is done for the day. It’s still light outside. It’s warm, breezy, and it’s summer. It’s the perfect season to grab a few friends or co-workers and hit up a good happy hour. But where can you go to sip on a few cocktails and munch on some apps at reasonable prices?

Here are 12 of the best happy hour spots in New Jersey broken down by region — North, Central, South, and the Jersey Shore.

North Jersey

The Barrow House

1296 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton

Happy Hour is only available in the bar area from Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Specials:

$6 - giant pretzel, crispy cauliflower

$8 - wings, mac n' cheese

$10 - crispy brussels sprouts, margherita pizza, short rib tacos, spinach and artichoke dip

$5 - select drafts

$6 - house spirits

$8 - select wines

$10 - specialty cocktails

$25 - select bottled wine

The Craftsman

1609 Maple Avenue, Fair Lawn

Happy Hour is available Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Specials:

$6 - Craftsman draft beers

$6 - red or white wine

$9 - select cocktail specials

$65 - Craftsman punch bowl

$9 - pretzel, stuffed meatballs, chicken crackling and shishito peppers

Wicked Wolf Hoboken

120 Sinatra Dr, Hoboken

Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Specials:

$4 - well-mixed drinks, all draft beers and select glasses of wine

$5 - select appetizers

Central Jersey

Salt Creek Grille

1 Rockingham Row, Princeton

Happy Hour is only available in the bar and lounge Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Specials:

Half-priced all wine by the glass

Half-priced all draft beer

$5 - edamame and seaweed salad

$7 - sake salmon

$8 - California roll

$9 - salt and vinegar chips

$10 - roasted garlic hummus, tomato bruschetta, eggplant parmesan rolls, spicy salmon roll and shrimp tempura roll

$11 - Bavarian pretzel bites, sliders and fire cracker

$13 - short rib mac n' cheese

Killarney’s Publick House

1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton

If Irish fare with a flair is your thing, then check out this Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Specials:

$3 - Miller Lite

$4 - Nutrl Orange

$5 - Guinness combos

$6 - Surfsides, Tito’s drinks and Hornitos drinks

$12 - espresso martini

$7 - edamame

$8 - chicken sweet chili potstickers, hummus duo, mac and jacks

$9 - bang bang shrimp

$10 - wings

$11 - mussels

$15 - pound pick and peel shrimp

Elixir Bar and Grill

2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison

There are so many snacks and drinks to enjoy during the Elixir Bar and Grill’s Happy Hour. Drink specials are available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and during all NFL games. Appetizer specials are also available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Drink Specials:

$1 off pints, beer bottles, and malternatives

$5 - Fireball, Screwball, Red Stag or Caza Cafe shot

$6 - Jack, Crown, Jameson or DonJ shot. Tito’s, Jack, Jameson, Don Julio, or Bacardi mixed drink.

$6 - sangria or wine by the glass

$7 - bomb shot

$9 - on the rock’s elixirita’s, rumrita’s, mojito’s or mules

$10 - house martini, Long Island Ice Teas and specialty cocktails

The Food Specials

$4 - chips and salsa

$6 - two soft tacos

$7 - half-order of nachos

$8 - buffalo cauliflower, tostadas, and small bites

$9 - queso and chips

$10 - Mexican street corn dip, half-dozen boneless wings and fries, traditional quesadilla and Mexican pizza

$11 - half-dozen wings and fries, two sliders and fries, and grande burrito with chips and salsa

$12 - guacamole and chips

$13 - five soft tacos

The Jersey Shore

Mister C’s Beach Bistro

Allen Avenue & Ocean Place, Allenhurst

Happy Hour at Mister C’s takes place daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Sundays

The Specials:

$4 - Budweiser, Bud Lite, Coors Lite, Miller Lite and Yuengling

$6 - Corona Extra, Corona Light, Heineken, Heineken Light, Stella Artois, Blue Moon, Yuengling Black & Tan and O’Douls

$6 - house drinks, martinis and wine

$8 - Tito’s drink special

$10 - Tito’s martini

$6 - South West chicken egg roll, short rib empanada and zucchini sticks

$8 - vegetable spring rolls

$9 - blackened tuna bites, wings, blistered shishito peppers and hummus

$9.50 - sweet sausage, peppers, and onions

$10 - everything Pretzel

$11 - tempura shrimp

$14 - PEI mussels

$18 - Mister C’s margherita pizza

$24 - charcuterie and ahi tuna nachos

Tuckers Tavern

101 Southwest Ave, Beach Haven, NJ

If you’re hanging out on Long Beach Island this summer, then check out the Happy Hour at Tucker’s which is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Specials:

$6 - Manafirkin, Coors Light, Blue Moon, Yuengling, and Stella

$7 - house wine

$8 - well drinks and specialty cocktails

$1 - Buck a Shuck oysters

$7 - soup of the day

$8 - onion rings

$11 - super frico caesar

$12 - French onion flatbread

$13 - lacquered chicken wings

$14 - crispy fish sandwich

One Willow

1 Willow Street, Highlands

This seafood and raw bar restaurant located on the waterfront in Highlands is perfect for a happy hour get-together. Happy Hour at One Willow runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Specials:

$3 - Miller Lite bottle and Narragansett Can

$6 - draft beer, well spirits, and select wine

$7 - cocktails

$6 - potato chips and dip

$9 - mussels, crispy eggplant, kani salad, wings, tuna taco and vegetable spring roll

South Jersey

Cinder Bar

410 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Williamstown (Gloucester County)

119 Berkley Road, Clarksboro (Gloucester County)

The Cinder Bar has two locations in Gloucester County. Happy Hour at both spots is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Specials:

$3 - Coors Light drafts, Miller Lite drafts, and Modelo drafts

$4 - Blue Moon drafts

$5 - house wines and canned cocktails

$6 - select margaritas and martinis

Half-Off Select Appetizers:

Cheesesteak egg rolls

Ukrainian perogies

Short rib poutine

Pane and ricotta

Jalapeno bombs

Half-priced margherita pizzas

814 South Pub

814 S White Horse Pike, Somerdale

Happy Hour is Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Specials:

$4 - well drinks and wine

$5 - Tito drinks and Orange Crush drinks

$15 - Mic Ultra bucket and Miller Lite bucket

$17.50 - Corona bucket

$5 - burger and fries, meatball appetizer, almost pizza bread, mac n’ cheese wedges, fried pickles and onion rings

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township

Named “Best Bar Scene 2019” by NJ Monthly, the Keg & Kitchen offers Happy Hour specials on Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Specials:

$5 Everything

Old fashioned

Espolon margarita

Guinness stout 16 oz

IPA of the week

Red blend

Colombard-Sauvignon

Everything spice pretzel bites

Empanada

Hummus

Loaded chips

Chef’s flatbread

Chicken quesadilla

Kimchi hot dog

Arancini

Tacos

Cheeseburger

Of course, there are so many other happy hour places across the Garden State, so where ever you choose to go, "Cheers."

