Finding the best, most mouthwatering burgers in NJ

So clearly, all I know how to write about is drinks and food.

First, the best frozen cocktails. Then, the best steaks. And now....BURGERS!

And that is because sometimes, all you need is a top-quality burger, a side of French fries and a milkshake for things to be okay.

It's one of the best, most common comfort food known to man.

So I did some research on where to go for the best burgers at the Jersey Shore.

There are a lot of places that have good, or even great burgers. So I only put places on this list that had raaaavvveee reviews or some truly unique and eye-catching burger options on their menu.

Where To Get The Juiciest Burgers At The Jersey Shore Sometimes...you just need a solid burger.

