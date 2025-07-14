Whether it’s a breakfast sandwich from QuickChek, a Wawa Sizzli, or one from anywhere else, breakfast on the go is a thing in New Jersey. We are too darn busy to avoid a little dashboard dining.

But in all of New Jersey, with its chains and its many mom and pops, where is the best of the best when it comes to a hearty breakfast you can bring with you and eat while you drive?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

New Jersey's best breakfast sandwich

Chowhound, a foodie site, was determined to find out. They recently published an article featuring the best breakfast sandwich in every single state.

I don’t know how you possibly judge fairly in a place like the Garden State with so many options, but controversial or not, their decision was made.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They picked Pascarella Brothers Delicatessen in Chatham and their Taylor ham, egg, and cheese. First of all, they got the name wrong. It’s pork roll, egg, and cheese. Thank you.

But I have no beef with the deli. Pascarella’s is run by brothers Anthony and Gino Pascarella. They’ve been at it for many years, and both are well-trained in culinary arts. They have a strong catering interest and offer many gluten-free options.

“A Taylor ham, egg, and cheese sandwich is the quintessential New Jersey breakfast, and Pascarella Bros. Delicatessen in Chatham consistently gets called out for having one of the best in the state,” Chowhound says. “The hefty sandwich consists of a kaiser roll packed with layers of slightly charred Taylor ham (a.k.a., pork roll), fried egg, and gooey cheese. Salt, pepper, and ketchup tie it all together.”

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

You gotta have salt, pepper and ketchup. Let’s just remember when ordering in New Jersey it’s all one word.

Saltpepperketchup.

Pascarella Bros. Delicatessen is at 34 Watchung Ave., Chatham.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈