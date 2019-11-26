Best 2019 Black Friday deals — some available early in NJ

The holiday season is here and with that comes Black Friday deals to help kick shopping into high gear.

Increasingly in recent years, savings have been spread across the days leading up to and directly after, with so-called Gray Thursday, Cyber Monday and Super Saturday.

Below are some of the best deals we're seeing:

Amazon

Deals change as inventory does, check Amazon.com for details.

— Echo Show 5 $59.99 (Save $30)

— Fire HD 8 Tablet $49.99 (Save $30)

— Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds $99.99 (Save $70)

— 23andMe DNA Test: Health + Ancestry $99 (Save $100)

— 23andMe DNA Test: Ancestry + Traits $79 (Save $20)

— Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1, 6 Quart $89.99 (Save $60)

Best Buy

Several deals already active, see Bestbuy.com for details.

— Samsung 70" HDTV $549.99 (Save $350)

— Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" Latop w/ Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD $599 (Save $360)

— LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with 6" Subwoofer, Black $119.99 (Save $160)

— Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case — $164.99 (Save $35)

Costco

Deals for Costco members, details online at Costco.com

— Disney’s Frozen 2 Arendelle Playhouse by KidKraft $299.99 (Save $70)

— Fitbit Versa 2 health & fitness smartwatch, Alexa built-in $149.95 (Save $50)

— Instant Pot Duo SV 6qt Multi-Use Pressure Cooker $64.99 (Save $25)

Kohls

For details, including updated deals, head to Kohls.com

— Amazon Echo Show 5 $49.99 (Save $40)

— Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker — $99.99 (Save $50)

— Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle $199.99 (Save $100)

— Play Station 4 Slim 1TB Fornite Neo Versa Bundle $199 (Save $100) & $60 Kohl’s Cash

— Nintendo Switch, case & controller charging doc bundle $319 (save $30) & $90 Kohl’s Cash

— Beats Pill+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $149.99 (save $70)

Lowes

For more details, check out Lowes. com

— GE 7.5-ft Just Cut Boone Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree $148 (Save $150)

— Holiday Living 6-ft Pop-Up Snowman $59 (Save $110)

— LG 5.2-cu ft High Efficiency Top-Load Washer (Black Stainless Steel) $599 (Save $650)

— LG TurboSteam EasyLoad 7.3-cu ft Electric Dryer (Black Stainless Steel) $599 (Save $650)

— Frigidaire 25.5-cu ft Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker $799 (Save $500)

Target

For details and updated deals, check out Target.com

— Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones $129.99 (save $170)

— Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation) $249.99 (Save $80)

— Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHDTV $599.99 (save $300)

— Nintendo Switch system with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game included $299.99 (game usually $60 separately)

— PlayStation 4 1TB Console $199.99 (Save $100)

— Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset $119.99 (Save $80)

— KidKraft Ocean front Playhouse $199 (Save $100)

Walmart

For updated deals and more info, go to Walmart.com

— Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm Sport Band, Aluminum Case $129 (Save $70)

— SAMSUNG 3.1 Channel 310W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer [HW-R60M/ZA] $189 (Save $110)

— Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle, White [234-01089] $199 (Save $100)

— Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $299

— Sony PlayStation Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa PS4 Bundle $199

More from New Jersey 101.5: