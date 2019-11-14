NJ stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday is a given. You can expect almost every retailer is open the day after Thanksgiving. The real question these days is which stores remain loyal to the tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day and which ones compete and serve the needs of those who want to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

From theblackfriday.com I've compiled a handy list of retailers in New Jersey you can expect to be open and then a separate list of those that remain closed. As always with lists like these, it is best to check with your particular location ahead of time.

NJ stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy opens 5pm

Big Lots opens 7am

Boscov’s opens 6pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods opens 6pm

Dollar General opens 7am

Family Dollar check local store hours

Five Below opens 6pm

Game Stop opens 3pm

JCPenney opens 2pm

KMart opens 6am

Kohl’s opens 5pm

Macy’s opens 5pm

Michael’s opens 6pm

Model’s opens 6pm

Old Navy opens 4pm

RiteAid most open 7am check local store

Sears opens 6pm

Target opens 5pm

Ulta opens 6pm

Walgreen’s most open 8am check local store

Walmart opens 6pm

NJ stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

A.C. Moore

Ace Hardware

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

BJ’s

Bloomingdale’s

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Costco

Crate&Barrel

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

Ikea

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Petco

Petsmart

Sam’s Club

Staples

TJ Maxx

True Value

