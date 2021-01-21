Bernie Sanders joins Chris Christie in internet meme hall of fame

AP

The internet roared as President Joe Biden was sworn in today, but it was not the new commander-in-chief who was the center of attention. Former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders got all of Twitter's attention, as the internet meme'd him all day long.

Check out some of the hilarious stuff the internet came up with as Bernie Sanders sat at today's inauguration.

I could go on forever, as Twitter continues to meme Bernie Sanders. Let's hope that he stayed warm today and does not check the internet tonight.

Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in NJ

REMEMBER THESE? Election Memes That Will Make You Laugh or Cry

Source: Bernie Sanders joins Chris Christie in internet meme hall of fame
Filed Under: Bernie Sanders, Chris Christie
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top