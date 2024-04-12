Man arrested for trespassing at a Bayville middle school

🔵 Berkeley police arrested a man on middle school property

🔵 He was a passenger in a pickup truck

🔵There was no threat to students, staff or faculty, police said

BAYVILLE — A passenger inside a suspicious vehicle parked on the campus of Central Regional Middle School on Tuesday was arrested, according to the Berkeley Township Police Department.

Officers responded to a suspicious Ford pickup truck around 1 p.m.

While attempting to identify the driver and the passenger, and after issuing several warnings, police said the front passenger refused to identify himself and was very uncooperative.

The passenger, later identified as Jose E. Acosta, 34, of Manahawkin, was removed from the pickup and placed under arrest.

Acosta was taken to Berkeley Township Police Headquarters for processing and was charged with trespassing on school property, and obstruction. He was released on his own recognizance, pending a future court date.

It remains clear why Acosta was the middle school property, but at no point was there a threat to the students or staff of the Central Regional School District, and no weapon was found, police later said.

