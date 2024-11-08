2 magical winter events you don’t want to miss in NJ

🎄 The holidays come alive in this Paramus park

PARAMUS — A Bergen County park will soon return as a North Jersey destination for winter family fun with two unique holiday events.

That park would be Van Saun County Park in Paramus.

The Two Events

The beloved Let it GLOW! A Holiday Lantern Spectacular has just returned to the Bergen County Zoo. The experience features traditional Chinese lanterns with a modern twist, including dozens of hand-painted, larger-than-life structures that celebrate culture, animals, and the warmth of the holiday, with over 30 different hand-made scenes.

The event also has train rides and fire pits. There will also be smores kits available for purchase at the zoo gift shop.

Then, beginning Friday, Nov. 29 at 12 p.m., Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland makes its return to Van Saun County Park with open-air ice skating, a heated hospitality tent, games, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, carousel rides, and live music. New this year is a second ice rink for ice bumper cars.

For the first time, Winter Wonderland will feature a Crafts Market Village where local artists and businesses will sell their handmade goods.

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland

Nov. 29 through Jan. 12

Fridays, 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mondays and Tuesdays, the ice rink will be open 3 to 9 p.m.

Winter Wonderland will have adjusted hours on Christmas Eve (12/24) and New Year’s Eve (12/31) and operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Dec. 23 and from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, Winter Wonderland will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas (12/25).

Visit the website for more information about Winter Wonderland, including online ticket sales and the full 2024-2025 event calendar.

All Access (admission, skating, and one carousel ticket): $20 + online service fee

Seniors, Veterans, & Active Military: $10 + online service fee

General admission: $10 + online service fee

Seniors, Veterans, & Active Military: $5 + online service fee

Age 3 & under: FREE

Additional skating sessions: $10 + online service fee

Ice Bumper Car rides: $12

Skate Rental: $5

Let it GLOW! A Holiday Lantern Spectacular

Nov. 7 through Jan. 12

Thursdays and Sundays, 4 to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 4 to 9 p.m.

CLOSED on Christmas, Dec. 25

Open every day from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Cost: Adults $20, Children $10

Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite or at the door during the event (subject to availability). For more information, please visit here.

“Van Saun County Park is at the heart of Bergen County’s holiday celebrations, and it’s exciting to see it come alive with such incredible events,” said Bergen County Commissioner Mary Amoroso.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Nov. 29, 12 p.m. – Winter Wonderland Officially Opens

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. –Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m. – Winter Wonderland Menorah Lighting

Sunday, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. – Winter Wonderland Kinara Lighting

