Bergen County Sheriff’s officer, K-9 partner help with police chase

Officer Sohrab Moussavian and K-9 partner Cash are our #BlueFriday honorees for today.

The team responded to a car wreck involving a stolen car and chased down three male suspects. The chase over 200 yards ended with the suspects surrendering without a fight. Cash also recovered, well, some cash that may have been dropped by one of the suspects.

Thanks to the quick thinking and action from these officers from the Bergen County Sheriffs, a few more suspects will face justice. Here's the full story from the Bergen County Sherrif's Facebook page:

If you have a story about a member of our brave law enforcement community who should be honored? Download the free NJ 101.5 app, subscribe to the Bill Spadea channel, and send us a note!

