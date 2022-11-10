Beloved New Jersey breakfast and lunch restaurant is closing

Comfi Breakfast and Lunch in Old Bridge is closing after nine years, but don’t despair: they will move to their Belmar location once renovations at the building are completed.

On their Facebook page, they said:

After many years of servicing Old Bridge and the surrounding areas, Comfi of Old Bridge will be closing…. We want to thank all of our loyal customers who have become family to us for all the years we have been there. We will be moving to our Belmar location as soon as our renovations are complete! We will honor any Old Bridge gift cards at the Belmar location! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at wearecomfi@gmail.com. Also, please follow our Comfi of Belmar page for updates and our reopening date! We can't wait to see everyone soon!

Two enormous pancakes topped with a crisp fried chicken cutlet, chopped bacon and two sunny-side-up eggs!

According to News12 New Jersey, a new owner is taking over the space and changing the name to Fiesta Breakfast.

Comfi owner Jacek Mastalerczyk told News 12, "We outgrew our kitchen…the most important thing is our quality of food which we're trying to keep…but it's very hard,” he said. The Belmar location is on Main Street and the target date for opening is Nov. 30.

The lunch menu, in particular, has a Polish flair, with pierogies, kielbasa, and potato pancakes available made from recipes “From the kitchen of Grandma Jenny.”

The hours of operation are (or will be): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

