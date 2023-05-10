Beloved New Jersey bowling center is closing

A Woodbridge staple for over 40 years, the Woodbridge Bowling Center has announced that it will be closing its doors for good.

According to NJ.com, the alley will be closing at the end of May. Apparently, its place will be taken by a storage facility.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here is the farewell message posted to the center’s website:

To our bowlers past/ present & friends, It is with the most heartfelt words that we let all of you know, after 40+ years under the management of Joey D and 20+ years under the ownership of the DiSilvestro’s, Woodbridge Bowling Center will be closing their doors at the end of the day May 21st. It is time to take the next step in our lives and enjoy retirement. We want to thank each and every one of you for all your love and support over the years. WBC was not only a business to us, it was a family and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. We will cherish all the memories, relationships and the friends that became family along the way. We look forward to what the future holds and soaking in all the vitamin sea we can get.

Milkos Milkos loading...

It’s sad to see a long time business go under, but it sounds like the owners are closing because they want to, not because they have to. And to see it replaced by yet another storage facility; it seems like soon New Jersey will be nothing but self-storage buildings and warehouses.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

carbongallery id="6268249451a993575fb4b2db"]