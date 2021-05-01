I have to tell you, hearing about this one really bummed me out. Quicksilver, located on White Street in Red Bank, is going out of business.

Now before jumping to any conclusions, no, the closure isn't specifically tied to the pandemic. Simply put, the owners are ready to retire after serving the residents of New Jersey for 49 years and are having a storewide retirement sale.

If you've never been to this charming little jewelry store, I strongly urge you to pay them a visit before they close down for good. I promise, you won't be disappointed.

Beloved Monmouth Country jewelry store closing after 49 years

Have a happy retirement.