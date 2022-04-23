Beloved burger restaurant now open at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

As if the return of ‘Medusa’ wasn’t exciting enough, another major attraction is coming to Six Flags Great Adventure this season.

A Los Angelos favorite has made its way to Jackson, New Jersey. Fatburger, a chain famous for its burgers, skinny fries, and milkshakes, has opened its first theme park location right here in the Garden State!

“We have been exploring opportunities to make this growth move for some time and are pleased that we are able to make our foray into this space with such a strong partner as Six Flags,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. While there are a number of new attractions at the park this year, we hope our delicious burgers and fries are the first to catch the eye of parkgoers.”

These hamburgers don’t look like your average burger. They look like the perfect meal to keep you going for a full day of coaster riding. Take a look at their unique burger and shake combinations:

I'm totally here for them adding cereal favorites into their recipes, here’s a look at their Trix shake:

Not a meat eater? No need to worry!

Fatburger went the way of Burger King and created a vegan option with their Impossible Burger and vegan shakes.

The opening of this Fatburger will mark the second in New Jersey, we can only hope there are more to come!

As far as the other exciting additions to Six Flags, you can read a full list of the new attractions this season at Great Adventure here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

13 things to love about Six Flags Great Adventure's new Jersey Devil roller coaster The long-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster has been born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster in the world.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!