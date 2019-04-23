Belmar Police bust man with smorgasbord of drugs

The Belmar Police arrested a man with a pretty impressive array of drugs. The 46 year old, Preston Dodge, is something of a Willy Wonka of drugs. He was arrested for either the possession or distribution of the following:

Crystal Methamphetamine

Crack Cocaine

CBD Oils

Xanax

Marijuana

Anabolic Steroids

Suboxone

Hypodermic Needles

Drug Paraphernalia

At the time of his arrest, he was under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. The cherry on the top? He had the narcotics in a school zone, enhancing all the possible penalties.

The arrest took place within the borough of Lake Como. The Belmar Police ask that if their citizens see anything they consider suspicious to alert the police. There were a grand total of 19 charges. He is currently staying at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in lieu of bail.