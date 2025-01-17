🚨 Operation began in December

NEWARK — There are now 33 dangerous non-citizens off New Jersey streets after a December crackdown by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations’ week-long operation began Dec. 9 as the division targeted people who posed a threat to border security, national security or public safety.

Officers also eyed out anyone who illegally came back to the nation since a prior removal, officials said.

The division also singled out noncitizens who had misdemeanors or felonies for the following:

—sexual abuse or exploitation

—burglary

—domestic violence

— drug distribution or trafficking

— unlawful possession or use of a firearm

— driving under the influence

“Our ERO officers carefully evaluate individuals every day, on a case-by-case basis, to make informed arrest determinations,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris said.

Some of the 33 noncitizens taken into custody and pending U.S. removal include:

—Citizen of Brazil with pending aggravated assault charges

—Citizen of the Dominican Republic with convictions for aggravated manslaughter and obstructing the administration of law

—Citizen of the Dominican Republic convicted of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

—Citizen of Costa Rica with pending charges of cruelty to animals, pay admission to fighting animals and animal fighting paraphernalia

—Citizen of Mexico convicted of sexual assault of a minor 13 to 15 years old

—Citizen of Brazil with pending charges of terroristic threats, harassment, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon

—Citizen of Brazil convicted of murder

Any removal proceedings involving immigration courts are promised to be fair, as promised by the constitution, according to the agency.

