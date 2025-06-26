This might be the most unexpected and totally unmissable concert of the year.

"Beethoven X Beyoncé," the latest genre-bending creation from Steve Hackman, is officially coming to NJPAC in Newark on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a full-on fusion of Queen Bey and the OG King of classical, Beethoven.

If you’ve never seen an orchestra throw down with “Single Ladies,” this is your chance.

Beethoven X Beyonce (New Jersey Symphony Orchestra) Beethoven X Beyonce (New Jersey Symphony Orchestra) loading...

Who is Steve Hackman

Hackman is known for doing the kind of stuff that makes classical music feel different fresh, and alive. According to a press release, He’s mashed up Mahler with Tupac, Coldplay with Beethoven, and Radiohead with Brahms.

And now, he’s bringing Beyoncé into the mix, including with three powerhouse female soloists, plus a live band joining the New Jersey Symphony onstage for one night only.

No picture layering Beyoncé’s biggest hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Cuff It,” “Texas Hold ’Em,” and “Halo” right on top of Beethoven’s 7th Symphony. Crazy, right?

But they blend together in a way that’ll probably give you chills.

Fan of classical music? Pop music?

Even if you don’t think you’re a fan of classical music, this is the kind of show that turns you into one. I

’ve seen similar performances and they pull you in and mesmerize you. It’s the kind of thing that is somehow fun emotional, and dramatic all at the same time. And I love that.

This is the kind of cool, eclectic music that visits New Jersey that makes living here so great. We get talent, culture and surprisingly creative musical and artistic experiences, right here, without even having to cross a bridge or a tunnel.

This is one to mark on the calendar!