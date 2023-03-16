Beer Here! Check out best craft breweries in NJ

When it comes to beer, New Jersey brews some of the best in the country. Maybe that's because our property, state, and miscellaneous taxes drive us to drink. I digress.

But seriously, we have so many great breweries and microbreweries in the Garden state, that when it comes to great beer, there's always something brewing.

Old Heights Brewing Company (Photo: Google Mpas) Old Heights Brewing Company in Highstown (Photo: Google Mpas) loading...

What would be really great would be if the state would let these great microbreweries serve food. As it stands now, places like Old Heights Brewing Company In Hightstown, which serves great beer, are not allowed to serve food, but encourage you to bring your own and patronize the local eateries.

Ryan Bussell, one of my producers, worked in a New Jersey liquor store and offers this observation concerning beer.

Most beers that people buy for their everyday consumption are lagers, and it's not surprising. Corona, Coors light, Michelob Ultra, and Budweiser are all lagers; and according to an article by Wine Enthusiast, 'It makes up about 87% of the beer marketplace in the US.' Working at a liquor store in Sewell, NJ, we sold a lot from breweries like Cape May Brewing Co., Flying Fish Brewing Co., and Bonesaw Brewing Co., just to name a few. Bud light branded things were definitely one of the biggest items that we sold, as well as a lot of Fireball. Like a lot Fireball.

Kane Brweing Copmany (Photo: Google Mpas) Kane Brweing Copmany in Ocean Township (Photo: Google Mpas) loading...

So who brews the best beer in New Jersey? According to Beer Advocate, that would be Sunday Brunch from the Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township; which is also where many of their top-rated beers are from.

Here are some recommendations from my social media and radio following:

Alternate Ending Brewing in Aberdeen

Bernard

Soure Brewing Company (Photo: Google Maps) Soure Brewing Company in Colts Neck (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Source Brewing is my favorite. I loved the BAKE SALE | S’MORES BROWNIE and the Apple Cider Donut collab they did with Battleview Orchards was also amazing.

April Fierro Suk

River Horse Brewing Company (Photo: Google Maps) River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing Township (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Riverhorse Brewing Company

Peter

The Lone Eagle Brewing (Photo: Google Maps) The Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The Lone Eagle in Flemington

Joey Novick

Twin Lights Brewing (Photo: Google Maps) Twin Lights Brewing in Tinton Falls (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Twin Lights Brewing in Tinton Falls

TJ

