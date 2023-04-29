Bed Bath & Beyond coupons being accepted by these NJ competitors

Last week I wrote about how there are only 13 Bed Bath & Beyond locations left open in New Jersey. Not to mention only 8 Buy Buy Baby stores, owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, remaining.

The company filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy recently. Those blue 20% off coupons they were always famous for sending you? They’re no longer honoring them.

But some New Jersey competitors are. Even if they’re expired.

Big Lots will accept any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon and give 20% off on a purchase of $50 or more. This offer is good from now until May 7.

Also, The Container Store will honor those coupons for 20% off on any single item from now until May 31.

And JOANN Fabric and Crafts’ website says “Bring your BBB coupon in store to save 20% off a single item!” The site didn’t make it clear when this offer expires.

Obviously, it’s a way to drum up sales and win some new customers. One company’s loss could be another’s gain.

To make it super easy for you to save some money and use your BBB coupon at one of these stores I’m giving you all their locations. Scroll to find one near you.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Container Store has the following New Jersey locations:

Bridgewater

335 Chimney Rock Rd

Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Cherry Hill

2000 Route 38

OP-2

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Livingston

372 W. Mount Pleasant Ave

Livingston, NJ 07039

Paramus

370 Route 17

#1

Paramus, NJ 07652

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Big Lots New Jersey locations are:

Barnegat

580 N Main St

Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

Beverly

4355 Route 130

Ste A

Beverly, New Jersey 08010

Brick

135 Van Zile Rd

Brick, New Jersey 08724

Cape May

3845 Bayshore Rd

Cape May, New Jersey 08204

Cape May Court House

20 Court House S Dennis Rd.

Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

Cherry Hill

949 Church Rd

Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08002

Clifton

1006 Route 46

Clifton, New Jersey 07013

Dover

550 Mount Pleasant Ave

Dover, New Jersey 07801

East Brunswick

275 Route 18

East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816

Freehold

220 Trotters Way

Freehold, New Jersey 07728

Glassboro

811 N Delsea Dr

Glassboro, New Jersey 08028

Hamilton

600 Rt 33

Hamilton, New Jersey 08619

Jersey City

701 Us Rt 440,

Ste 46

Jersey City, New Jersey 07304

Lumberton

1636 Route 38

Lumberton, New Jersey 08048

Mays Landing

4215 E. Black Horse Pike,

Unit 31

Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330

Middletown

830 State Route 35

Middletown, New Jersey 07748

Millville

101 Bluebird Ln

Millville, New Jersey 08332

North Bergen

3129 Kennedy Blvd

North Bergen, New Jersey 07047

Ocean

2353 State Route 66

Ocean, New Jersey 07712

Paramus

634 N State Rt 17

Paramus, New Jersey 07652

Phillipsburg

1202 New Brunswick Ave

Phillipsburg, New Jersey 08865

Sicklerville

465 Berlin Cross Keys Rd.

Sicklerville, New Jersey 08081

Somers Point

257 W New Rd

Somers Point, New Jersey 08244

South Plainfield

686 Oak Tree Ave

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

Toms River

1214 Route 37 E

Ste 1

Toms River, New Jersey 08753

Union

2700 Us Highway 22

Union, New Jersey 07083

West Deptford

2700 Us Highway 22

Union, New Jersey 07083

Woodbridge

471 Green St

Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can find a JOANN Fabric and Craft store here:

Cherry Hill

2234 W Marlton Pike Rd Plot E3 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Colonia

1272 State Rt 27 Colonia, NJ 07067

Deptford

1120 Hurffville Rd. Deptford, NJ 08096

Lawrenceville

3371 Brunswick Ave

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Mays Landing

3926 Festival At Hamilton Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Mount Laurel

66 Centerton Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Paramus

30 A & S Drive

Paramus, NJ 07652

Riverdale

48 Route 23 Riverdale, NJ 07457

Shrewsbury

1026 Broad St Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Succasunna

281-28 Rt 10E Succasunna, NJ 07876

Toms River

1379 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753

