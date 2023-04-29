Bed Bath & Beyond coupons being accepted by these NJ competitors
Last week I wrote about how there are only 13 Bed Bath & Beyond locations left open in New Jersey. Not to mention only 8 Buy Buy Baby stores, owned by Bed Bath & Beyond, remaining.
The company filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy recently. Those blue 20% off coupons they were always famous for sending you? They’re no longer honoring them.
But some New Jersey competitors are. Even if they’re expired.
Big Lots will accept any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon and give 20% off on a purchase of $50 or more. This offer is good from now until May 7.
Also, The Container Store will honor those coupons for 20% off on any single item from now until May 31.
And JOANN Fabric and Crafts’ website says “Bring your BBB coupon in store to save 20% off a single item!” The site didn’t make it clear when this offer expires.
Obviously, it’s a way to drum up sales and win some new customers. One company’s loss could be another’s gain.
To make it super easy for you to save some money and use your BBB coupon at one of these stores I’m giving you all their locations. Scroll to find one near you.
The Container Store has the following New Jersey locations:
Bridgewater
335 Chimney Rock Rd
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Cherry Hill
2000 Route 38
OP-2
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Livingston
372 W. Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
Paramus
370 Route 17
#1
Paramus, NJ 07652
Big Lots New Jersey locations are:
Barnegat
580 N Main St
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005
Beverly
4355 Route 130
Ste A
Beverly, New Jersey 08010
Brick
135 Van Zile Rd
Brick, New Jersey 08724
Cape May
3845 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, New Jersey 08204
Cape May Court House
20 Court House S Dennis Rd.
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210
Cherry Hill
949 Church Rd
Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08002
Clifton
1006 Route 46
Clifton, New Jersey 07013
Dover
550 Mount Pleasant Ave
Dover, New Jersey 07801
East Brunswick
275 Route 18
East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816
Freehold
220 Trotters Way
Freehold, New Jersey 07728
Glassboro
811 N Delsea Dr
Glassboro, New Jersey 08028
Hamilton
600 Rt 33
Hamilton, New Jersey 08619
Jersey City
701 Us Rt 440,
Ste 46
Jersey City, New Jersey 07304
Lumberton
1636 Route 38
Lumberton, New Jersey 08048
Mays Landing
4215 E. Black Horse Pike,
Unit 31
Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330
Middletown
830 State Route 35
Middletown, New Jersey 07748
Millville
101 Bluebird Ln
Millville, New Jersey 08332
North Bergen
3129 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, New Jersey 07047
Ocean
2353 State Route 66
Ocean, New Jersey 07712
Paramus
634 N State Rt 17
Paramus, New Jersey 07652
Phillipsburg
1202 New Brunswick Ave
Phillipsburg, New Jersey 08865
Sicklerville
465 Berlin Cross Keys Rd.
Sicklerville, New Jersey 08081
Somers Point
257 W New Rd
Somers Point, New Jersey 08244
South Plainfield
686 Oak Tree Ave
South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080
Toms River
1214 Route 37 E
Ste 1
Toms River, New Jersey 08753
Union
2700 Us Highway 22
Union, New Jersey 07083
West Deptford
2700 Us Highway 22
Union, New Jersey 07083
Woodbridge
471 Green St
Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095
You can find a JOANN Fabric and Craft store here:
Cherry Hill
2234 W Marlton Pike Rd Plot E3 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Colonia
1272 State Rt 27 Colonia, NJ 07067
Deptford
1120 Hurffville Rd. Deptford, NJ 08096
Lawrenceville
3371 Brunswick Ave
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Mays Landing
3926 Festival At Hamilton Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Mount Laurel
66 Centerton Road Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
Paramus
30 A & S Drive
Paramus, NJ 07652
Riverdale
48 Route 23 Riverdale, NJ 07457
Shrewsbury
1026 Broad St Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
Succasunna
281-28 Rt 10E Succasunna, NJ 07876
Toms River
1379 Hooper Avenue Toms River, NJ 08753
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
