Beautiful Colonial home for sale in NJ was built in 1749

There’s a gorgeous home for sale in New Jersey that is older than the country; a 1749 house in East Amwell is listed for $619,500.

As with most of the homes I’ve highlighted, this one has been extensively updated with a modern kitchen, bathroom, and a gas fireplace. It sits on 3.17 acres in Hunterdon County in East Amwell which was the site of a Revolutionary War skirmish (not to mention the Lindbergh baby kidnapping), so it’s got history, too.

It’s a 2700 square foot former farmhouse with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It even has a stream flowing through the property. See more photos of the property and the full Realtor.com listing here.

