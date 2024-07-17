Beat the heat in style: The cost of every water park cabana in NJ

As the summer sun blazes down, families in New Jersey are always looking for fun, refreshing ways to cool off. One of the best solutions for a sweltering day? Head to one of the state's dozen or so water parks.

Thrilling rides. Relaxing lazy rivers. Refreshing wave pools. Splash zones designed for kids of all ages. Yes, New Jersey's water parks offer the perfect escape from the heat.

There is some stress involved in executing a perfect water park day. Especially when scouting out a group of chairs to "park" your towels, footwear, personal items, etc. It can be very competitive, to say the least.

Allow me to introduce you to one special amenity that almost every NJ water park has: Cabanas.

Renting a cabana can elevate your experience to a whole new level of comfort and luxury. Your own relaxing private oasis. A secluded spot where your family can unwind and recharge amidst the bustling energy of the park. A convenient "home base" where kids can regroup between adventures. Many parks even offer special cabana amenities like comfortable seating, fans, mini fridges, electrical outlets for charging devices, and food/beverage wait service.

Of course, a water park day can already be an expensive venture, especially for large families. And a cabana rental is definitely an extra splurge. But the benefits of having a private space to call your own make it a worthwhile investment for many families looking for a stress-free day.

Honestly, it is the only way my family can drag me to a water park these days!

I was curious about how cabana rental prices, sizes, and amenities varied among New Jersey's water parks. So I did a little analysis, looking up the cost to rent a full-day cabana at each park on a busy summer Saturday. (That is an important note, since prices may vary based on season, day of the week, and availability.) The listings below do not include park admission, nor any taxes, fees, and gratuities. I also did not include any discounts, which may include special deals for season pass or membership holders. The price of any food and drink is also not included here.

Let's run through all your New Jersey water park cabana options from north to south.

Mountain Creek — Vernon, NJ

Known for its scenic mountain views, and formerly the home of the infamous Action Park theme park, Mountain Creek Waterpark operates during the warm weather months. It features the thrilling Canyon Cliff Jump and near-vertical H2-Oh-No! water slide.

Mountain Creek only has one size and type of cabana, but it is one of the most affordable on the list. It includes comfortable seating, wait service, and even fresh fruit.

—Wave Pool Cabana (8 people): $150

American Dream: DreamWorks Water Park — East Rutherford, NJ

This incredible indoor water park at the American Dream Mall is headlined by the world's largest indoor wave pool. Amid year-round tropical temperatures, attractions are themed to DreamWorks properties, including the Trolls Rainbow Racers, Shrek's Sinkhole Slammer, and Kungfu Panda Temple of Awesomeness.

This water park was built for whales. Both because of its immense size and its cost. Ladies, and gentlemen, I present to you the most expensive cabanas on the list. But these aren't your everyday cabanas. The suite options are called "skyboxes" — are practically rental condos overlooking the water park from high above. Catering and massage services are available for extra costs.

—Poolside Cabana (5 people): $300

—Bay Suite (8 people): $700

—Sea Suite (10 people): $900

—Ocean Suite (16 people): $1200

Splashplex Waterpark — East Hanover, NJ

Part of the Funplex amusement center, Splashplex offers exciting water attractions like the Wet N' Wild dual slides and the Getaway lazy river, ensuring a fun-filled day for visitors of all ages.

Splashplex unfortunately does not list specific cabana pricing on their website, insisting you call for details. They list three available options: VIP Lounge Chair, Cabana, and VIP Cabana.

Hurricane Harbor — Jackson, NJ

Right next door to Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor is renowned for its massive Blue Lagoon wave pool and high-speed water slides like the thrilling Tornado. Three separate splash areas offer safe and fun environments for toddlers and young kids, complete with gentle slides and dumping buckets.

Not only does Hurricane Harbor have a huge number and variety of cabana options available to rent, but they are also located in three different locations around the park: Cabana Cove Beach near the wave pool, Blue Lagoon Beach literally next to the wave pool, and near the brand new Splash Island kiddie play area.

—Platinum Chair Rental (1 people): $45

—Premium Day Bed (2 people): $110

—Gold Cabana (4 people): $200

—Platinum Cabana (4 people): $275

—Premium Waterfront Cabana (4 people): $225

—Splash Island Cabana (4 people): $275

—Party Cabana (12 people): $450

Breakwater Beach — Seaside Heights, NJ

Located in the heart of Seaside Heights, just a block off the boardwalk, Breakwater Beach offers a mix of thrilling and family-friendly attractions. The standout feature is the Salem’s Scream free fall drop slide, and Patriot's Plunge multi-lane mat racing slide. The park also boasts a relaxing lazy river and Perfect Storm interactive play area for younger children.

Breakwater Beach's cabanas are conveniently tucked away just a few minutes walk from anywhere in the park. Amenities here are pretty basic, just featuring some chairs and tables.

—6 Person Cabana (6 people): $280

—10 Person Cabana (10 people): $315

—15 Person Cabana (15 people): $350

Splashplex Waterpark — Mt Laurel, NJ

This other Splashplex location in South Jersey features the thrilling WhipSplash slide in addition to Splashin' Speedway, an interactive water play structure with slides and splashes.

Splashplex unfortunately does not list specific cabana pricing on their website, insisting you call for details. They list three available options: VIP Lounge Chair, Cabana, and VIP Cabana.

—Cabana ( people): $

—VIP Cabana ( people): $

—VIP Lounge Chair ( people): $

Big Kahuna's — West Berlin, NJ

Formerly known as Sahara Sam’s, Big Kahuna's is an indoor/outdoor water park that offers year-round fun. Key attractions include the FlowRider surfing simulator and the high-speed Mount Kilimanjaro slide. The park also features a relaxing lazy river and an expansive arcade.

Some of the most affordable cabana options in the state, you can comfortably camp next to the indoor or outdoor attractions. The poolside outdoor cabanas are slightly more expensive, but include power outlets for charging phones, tablets, computers, etc.

—Indoor Cabana (4 people): $100

—Outdoor Cabana (4 people): $126

Diggerland: The Water Main — West Berlin, NJ

This unique water park, attached to the Diggerland USA amusement park, features construction-themed water attractions.

Both their standard and deluxe level cabanas offer guests comfy seats, ceiling fan, refrigerator, and complimentary bottles of water.

—Cabana (5 people): $150

—Deluxe Cabana (10 people): $350

Thundering Surf Water Park — Beach Haven, NJ

Nestled in beautiful Beach Haven on Long Beach Island, Thundering Surf packs a lot of water park fun in one block. More than a half-dozen slides plus a children's play area, and Flow Rider Double. The park’s Lazy Crazy River provides a relaxing float interspersed with exciting rapids.

This one is unique because you do not need to commit to renting the basic cabana all day, as they have a 3-hour option available to match park admission options. On the one hand, cabana availability is very limited. But you may find a good discount on the prices listed below.

—Cabana (4 people): $195

—Tree House Cabana (10 people): $245

Island Waterpark at Showboat — Atlantic City, NJ

Opened in 2023, Island Waterpark at Showboat symbolizes the family friendly transition underway in AC. It has a mix of exhilarating 11 slides and serene lazy rivers. Paradise Island is a tropical oasis strictly for ages 21 and older.

Costing up to $100 per person, these are among the most expensive water park cabanas in the state. You do get bottles of water and towel service included, at least.

—Standard Cabana (6 people): $600

—Paradise Island VIP Cabana (6 people): $600

OC Waterpark — Ocean City, NJ

Located on the Ocean City boardwalk, OC Waterpark boasts a classic variety of wet and wild attractions.

This water park may be on the small side, but they do offer the largest cabana in the state, holding a whopping 20 people. The Lil Bucks Retreat party deck offers a fantastic view of the Ocean City Boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean.

—Lower Level Cabana (10 people): $200

—Upper Level Cabana (10 people): $250

—Lil Bucks Retreat Cabana (20 people): $500

The northernmost water park in the Morey's Piers complex, Ocean Oasis Water Park & Beach Club offers a serene escape with its private cabanas and swim-up bar. Signature attractions include the Cliff Dive slide, which offers a thrilling drop, and the Endless River, perfect for a relaxing float.

These are on the expensive side, compared to others around the state. But you do get shade, seats, and convenient service.

—Water Lily Cabana (2 people): $190

—Family Cabana (7 people): $575

—Vista Cabana (9 people): $560

Raging Waters is a family favorite with its mix of exciting and relaxing attractions. Several slides provide high-speed thrills, while the Sky Pond Journey offers a more leisurely adventure through waterfalls and splash zones.

Not only does Raging Waters have cabanas located next to the lazy river in the park, the PigDog Cabanas are outside the water park, on the beach, and do not require extra paid admission.

—PigDog Cabana (6 people): $230

—River Cabana (8 people): $335

—PigDog Lookout Cabana (8 people): $330

Splash Zone Water Park — Wildwood, NJ

Splash Zone stands out with its array of adrenaline-pumping rides, such as the thrilling Speed Dominator slide. The park’s Flow Rider allows guests to try their hand at surfing, while Hurricane Island and Zoe Zone offer a more laid-back experience with interactive play areas for children of all ages.

Lots of size and location options here, which are conveniently priced by the half-day.

—2 Person Mini Hut (2 people): $100

—2 Person Umbrella Seat (2 people): $80

—4 Person Cabana (4 people): $100

—6 Person Cabana (6 people): $140

—8 Person Cabana (8 people): $200

—VIP Cabana (8 people): $400

