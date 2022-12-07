EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson.

Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning.

The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under the pier at Independence Harbor and pulled to the department’s rescue boat.

Edgewater firefighters save Bear from Hudson River (Photo Credit: Edgewater Fire Company #1 Facebook)

According to the NY Post and first reported by online news outlet I Love The Upper West Side, the puppy got separated from his new family, ran 30 blocks on a bike trail Saturday, and jumped into the water near West 110th Street. Luckily, he was found three days later and reunited with his family.

The ordeal started Saturday when Bear’s owner Ellen Wolpin said she was walking the newest member of the family on the Upper West Side to get a better-fitting dog harness, according to the Post. That’s when the pup broke loose from his other collar and his adventure began.

The service dog for the Wolpin’s 20-year-old developmentally disabled son started to head back toward his home but got spooked when a bystander tried to scoop him up, she told the Post.

Edgewater firefighters save Bear from Hudson River (Photo Credit: Edgewater Fire Company #1 Facebook)

That’s when Bear ran 30 blocks, jumped into the river, and started paddling.

Wolpin said patrol boats were out looking for the little guy but, no luck. She was terrified Bear didn’t make it across the river.

Then at 5 a.m. Tuesday, she got a phone call that Edgewater police had him. Bear had made it three-quarters of the way to New Jersey.

The water-logged dog was reunited with his family about an hour and a half later; a happy ending for Bear and the Wolpins.

