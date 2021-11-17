A Beachwood man has admitted that he's responsible for a string of robberies at businesses across Ocean County in 2020.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Thomas Jann pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, and burglary — a total of seven counts.

The 34-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14. He could spend up to 16 years in prison.

Authorities say Jann hit six businesses between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31 of last year. An investigation revealed that over that time, Jann attacked a gas station worker at a Wawa in Toms River and stole money; brandished a box cutter at the Robins convenience store in Beachwood and stole money; took cash from a register at the ShopRite in Bayville; attacked a cashier and stole cigarettes at a Krauszers convenience store in Toms River; physically threatened a cashier at a 7-11 in Toms River and stole cash from the register; and threw hot coffee at an Exxon Tiger Mart worker in Toms River and fled with cash.

The investigation also revealed that Jann unlawfully entered a residence in Beachwood on July 27 and stole cash from the home.

Jann was apprehended on Jan. 1, 2021, by Toms River police. He has been is custody since that date.

