Be careful with these peppers now at NJ farmstands

Shishito peppers are now on shelves at farm stands at farmers markets around the state right now. These delicious little peppers originating from Asia make a great side dish or appetizers.

They have a unique pepper flavor. Sautee them with a little garlic, olive oil and salt and they are awesome. Are they hot? Well, no not usually. It is said that 1 in 10 of them are. And that 1 in 10 is pretty hot. So, if you don't like spicy hot, you might not want to take a chance on them.

Many people think they're worth the shot. They're like the Russian roulette of pepper eating. I bought about 10 of them last week and it wasn't until we got to about the fifth one until we got a hot one. Of course, it was a member of the family who doesn't appreciate spicy hot. Of course!

The next one was hot as well. We had two hot ones out of the ten we bought at the farm market. They were awesome.

So, if you see these little firecrackers at your local farm stand, remember, at least one of them is loaded!

