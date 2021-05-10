Be alert, NJ — The bad old days of New York City are back (Opinion)

Most people under 35 don’t remember when New York was a dangerous scary place and not just a haven for hipsters looking for an exciting urban lifestyle. Well, those days have returned! A lot of young New Jerseyans who have moved to New York City have either had their fill after four or five years, or have been scared out and fled back to New Jersey.

This past weekend was a prime example of how NYC is spiraling out of control into a lawless, dangerous place. On Saturday a woman from New Jersey, along with a 4-year-old girl and another woman were shot in Times Square, caught in the middle of a gun battle in broad daylight on the street.

Many blame far left progressive policies of Mayor Bill de Blasio (Warren Wilhelm Jr.) and others of his ilk in charge for the skyrocketing crime. Arrests are down and many perpetrators are released back into society to terrorize the rest of us shortly after being apprehended.

Not only are people moving out, but tourists are not coming in to visit for fear of their lives. It’s reminiscent of the late 70s and early 80s on the streets of New York, when many areas were a hellscape of crime, open drug use and violence. In a city with such a massive population and infrastructure, law and order is the only way to keep civilized society safe.

History tends to repeat itself and hopefully this time people will learn sooner rather than later. Elections have consequences and gender-neutral bathrooms don't seem so important when the streets aren't safe to walk.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.