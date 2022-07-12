Bayville, NJ’s abandoned amusement park ‘Blackbeard’s Cave’ to be demolished

Well, this was sad news to read.

Ocean county’s amusement park, Blackbeard’s Cave, is going to be demolished after 30 years as a staple of Central Jersey summer fun.

Unfortunately after a long struggle prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park was never able to open back up after closing down in 2020.

The theme park was located at 136 Atlantic City Blvd in Bayville, New Jersey. According to Shore News Network, that space will be reportedly replaced with a storage facility.

According to their Facebook page,

“Whether you are 1 or 101, our goal is to put a smile on your face and keep you young at heart.”

While it could never measure up to the grand scale of say Six Flags Great Adventure, it certainly had its place and will be missed by those in the area.

Some of the exciting features of the park were its mini-golf course, batting cages, various inflatables, and small thrill rides.

As a Jersey girl growing up in the '90s early 2000s, I remember going to Blackbeard’s Cave on field trips with the summer camp I went to, and it was always a blast.

Just thinking about it, I can hear the revving of the go-kart motors or smell the chlorine of the bumper boat water. Of course, the day wasn’t complete until I cooled down with some shaved ice!

Since the park closed down, it’s been looking a little rough, so while it’ll be sad to see it go, I’m sure it will be nice for locals to no longer see the skeleton of what once was.

RIP Blackbeard’s Cave, gone but not forgotten.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

