Bayville, NJ snow ‘winner’ in New Jersey’s first blizzard of 2022

The Bayville section of Ocean County's Berkeley Township saw 21 inches of snow dumped on residents' yards, decks and driveways amid the weekend blizzard that blew through New Jersey, touching every county with at least a taste of winter.

Earlier Saturday, another Bayville local shared the blizzard conditions to Twitter, before the final total:

Coastal towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties also received another round of sizable snowfall, about a month after the year's first snowstorm also targeted South Jersey's shore region with over a foot of snow.

This time, over a foot of snow also piled up in much of Ocean and Monmouth counties, while roughly half of the state saw at least half a foot of accumulation.

The following numbers were reported to the National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and Manhattan, by Sunday morning.

Atlantic County

Egg Harbor Township — 19 inches

Absecon — 18.5 inches

Smithville — 16.1 inches

Atlantic City International Airport — 16 inches

Northfield — 15 inches

Mays Landing — 14 inches

Hammonton — 13 inches

Estell Manor — 13 inches

Margate — 11.1 inches

Bergen County

Wood-Ridge — 7.2 inches

Bergenfield — 6.9 inches

Closter — 5 inches

Westwood — 5 inches

Hasbruck Heights — 4.8 inches

Fair Lawn — 4.7 inches

River Vale — 4.5 inches

Glen Rock — 4 inches

Lyndhurst — 4 inches

Burlington County

Evesham — 10 inches

Burlington Township — 9.8 inches

Tabernacle — 9.6 inches

Southampton Township — 9.5 inches

Columbus — 9 inches

Mount Holly — 8.5 inches

Delran — 8.2 inches

Marlton — 8 inches

Hainesport — 7.5 inches

Florence — 7.2 inches

Delanco — 7.1 inches

Camden County

Gloucester Township — 9.2 inches

Gibbsboro — 9 inches

Pine Hill — 8.5 inches

Winslow Township — 8.3 inches

Sicklerville — 8 inches

Bellmawr — 7.8 inches

West Berlin — 7.5 inches

Haddon — 7.4 inches

Lindenwold — 6.6 inches

Haddon Heights — 6.5 inches

Audubon — 4.7 inches

Cape May County

Ocean City — 15.5 inches

Sea Isle City — 14.8 inches

Cape May — 13.4 inches

Cape May Court House — 13 inches

Stone Harbor — 11.5 inches

Cumberland County

Downe Township — 10.7 inches

Vineland — 10 inches

Millville — 8.5 inches

Upper Deerfield — 7.7 inches

Bridgeton — 7 inches

Essex County

Newark — 7.1 inches

West Orange — 7 inches

Livingston — 5.2 inches

Essex Fells — 5 inches

Gloucester County

Pitman — 11 inches

Malaga — 10.5 inches

Newfield — 10.1 inches

Williamstown — 10 inches

Glassboro — 9.5 inches

Mantua — 9 inches

West Deptford — 7.1 inches

Sewel — 6.5 inches

Monroe — 6 inches

Hudson County

Hoboken — 8.5 inches

Jersey City — 8.5 inches

Harrison — 7 inches

Hunterdon County

Ringoes — 4.9 inches

Readington — 3.7 inches

Flemington — 3 inches

Mercer County

Hopewell — 9.2 inches

Hamilton Square — 8.8 inches

Robbinsville — 8 inches

Ewing — 8.5 inches

Hamilton Township — 7.5 inches

Princeton — 5.4 inches

Middlesex County

Cheesequake — 10.5 inches

North Brunswick — 8.3 inches

East Brunswick — 8 inches

Metuchen — 7.5 inches

Parlin — 6.8 inches

South Plainfield — 6 inches

Carteret — 6 inches

North Brunswick — 5.6 inches

Monmouth County

Avon-by-the-Sea — 17 inches

Spring Lake Heights — 17 inches

Tinton Falls — 15 inches

Eatontown — 14.2 inches

Holmdel — 14 inches

Howell — 14 inches

Long Branch — 14 inches

Ocean Township — 13 inches

Freehold — 13 inches

Little Silver — 12 inches

Manalapan — 11 inches

Middletown — 11 inches

Lincroft — 9.8 inches

Aberdeen — 9 inches

Hazlet — 8.7 inches

Keyport — 8.5 inches

Morris County

Chatham — 6.3 inches

Budd Lake — 5.6 inches

Green Pond — 5.5 inches

Randolph — 4.8 inches

Denville — 4.7 inches

Florham Park — 4 inches

Lake Hopatcong — 3.7 inches

Montville — 3.3 inches

Butler — 3 inches

Succasunna — 2.9 inches

Pompton Plains — 2 inches

Ocean County

Bayville — 21 inches

Beachwood - 19.4 inches

Lacey Township — 18.3 inches

Point Pleasant Beach — 17.5 inches

Forked River — 17 inches

Tuckerton — 17 inches

Point Pleasant - 17 inches

Toms River — 16 inches

Little Egg Harbor — 15 inches

Brick — 14.8 inches

Jackson - 14.1 inches

Stafford Township - 13 inches

Barnegat - 11.4 inches

Lakewood - 11 inches

Lakehurst - 10.5 inches

Manchester Township - 10.5 inches

Passaic County

West Mildford — 5.1 inches

Wayne — 3.5 inches

Salem County

Elmer — 4.1 inches

Pennsville — 3 inches

Somerset County

Warren — 6.5 inches

Basking Ridge — 5.8 inches

Hillsborough — 5 inches

North Plainfield — 5 inches

Martinsville — 5 inches

Raritan Borough — 4.1 inches

Bridgewater — 3.8 inches

Branchburg — 3.6 inches

Somerville — 3.3 inches

Sussex County

Stockholm — 5 inches

Andover — 4 inches

High Point — 4 inches

Hopatcong — 4 inches

Lake Mohawk — 4 inches

Wantage — 3.7 inches

Sparta — 3.5 inches

Union County

Elizabeth — 8.5 inches

Newark Airport — 7.7 inches

Plainfield — 6.1 inches

Cranford — 5.9 inches

Warren County

Hackettstown — 4.5 inches

Marksboro — 3.5 inches

Asbury — 3.5 inches

