Bayville, NJ snow ‘winner’ in New Jersey’s first blizzard of 2022
The Bayville section of Ocean County's Berkeley Township saw 21 inches of snow dumped on residents' yards, decks and driveways amid the weekend blizzard that blew through New Jersey, touching every county with at least a taste of winter.
Earlier Saturday, another Bayville local shared the blizzard conditions to Twitter, before the final total:
Coastal towns in Atlantic and Cape May counties also received another round of sizable snowfall, about a month after the year's first snowstorm also targeted South Jersey's shore region with over a foot of snow.
This time, over a foot of snow also piled up in much of Ocean and Monmouth counties, while roughly half of the state saw at least half a foot of accumulation.
The following numbers were reported to the National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and Manhattan, by Sunday morning.
Atlantic County
Egg Harbor Township — 19 inches
Absecon — 18.5 inches
Smithville — 16.1 inches
Atlantic City International Airport — 16 inches
Northfield — 15 inches
Mays Landing — 14 inches
Hammonton — 13 inches
Estell Manor — 13 inches
Margate — 11.1 inches
Bergen County
Wood-Ridge — 7.2 inches
Bergenfield — 6.9 inches
Closter — 5 inches
Westwood — 5 inches
Hasbruck Heights — 4.8 inches
Fair Lawn — 4.7 inches
River Vale — 4.5 inches
Glen Rock — 4 inches
Lyndhurst — 4 inches
Burlington County
Evesham — 10 inches
Burlington Township — 9.8 inches
Tabernacle — 9.6 inches
Southampton Township — 9.5 inches
Columbus — 9 inches
Mount Holly — 8.5 inches
Delran — 8.2 inches
Marlton — 8 inches
Hainesport — 7.5 inches
Florence — 7.2 inches
Delanco — 7.1 inches
Camden County
Gloucester Township — 9.2 inches
Gibbsboro — 9 inches
Pine Hill — 8.5 inches
Winslow Township — 8.3 inches
Sicklerville — 8 inches
Bellmawr — 7.8 inches
West Berlin — 7.5 inches
Haddon — 7.4 inches
Lindenwold — 6.6 inches
Haddon Heights — 6.5 inches
Audubon — 4.7 inches
Cape May County
Ocean City — 15.5 inches
Sea Isle City — 14.8 inches
Cape May — 13.4 inches
Cape May Court House — 13 inches
Stone Harbor — 11.5 inches
Cumberland County
Downe Township — 10.7 inches
Vineland — 10 inches
Millville — 8.5 inches
Upper Deerfield — 7.7 inches
Bridgeton — 7 inches
Essex County
Newark — 7.1 inches
West Orange — 7 inches
Livingston — 5.2 inches
Essex Fells — 5 inches
Gloucester County
Pitman — 11 inches
Malaga — 10.5 inches
Newfield — 10.1 inches
Williamstown — 10 inches
Glassboro — 9.5 inches
Mantua — 9 inches
West Deptford — 7.1 inches
Sewel — 6.5 inches
Monroe — 6 inches
Hudson County
Hoboken — 8.5 inches
Jersey City — 8.5 inches
Harrison — 7 inches
Hunterdon County
Ringoes — 4.9 inches
Readington — 3.7 inches
Flemington — 3 inches
Mercer County
Hopewell — 9.2 inches
Hamilton Square — 8.8 inches
Robbinsville — 8 inches
Ewing — 8.5 inches
Hamilton Township — 7.5 inches
Princeton — 5.4 inches
Middlesex County
Cheesequake — 10.5 inches
North Brunswick — 8.3 inches
East Brunswick — 8 inches
Metuchen — 7.5 inches
Parlin — 6.8 inches
South Plainfield — 6 inches
Carteret — 6 inches
North Brunswick — 5.6 inches
Monmouth County
Avon-by-the-Sea — 17 inches
Spring Lake Heights — 17 inches
Tinton Falls — 15 inches
Eatontown — 14.2 inches
Holmdel — 14 inches
Howell — 14 inches
Long Branch — 14 inches
Ocean Township — 13 inches
Freehold — 13 inches
Little Silver — 12 inches
Manalapan — 11 inches
Middletown — 11 inches
Lincroft — 9.8 inches
Aberdeen — 9 inches
Hazlet — 8.7 inches
Keyport — 8.5 inches
Morris County
Chatham — 6.3 inches
Budd Lake — 5.6 inches
Green Pond — 5.5 inches
Randolph — 4.8 inches
Denville — 4.7 inches
Florham Park — 4 inches
Lake Hopatcong — 3.7 inches
Montville — 3.3 inches
Butler — 3 inches
Succasunna — 2.9 inches
Pompton Plains — 2 inches
Ocean County
Bayville — 21 inches
Beachwood - 19.4 inches
Lacey Township — 18.3 inches
Point Pleasant Beach — 17.5 inches
Forked River — 17 inches
Tuckerton — 17 inches
Point Pleasant - 17 inches
Toms River — 16 inches
Little Egg Harbor — 15 inches
Brick — 14.8 inches
Jackson - 14.1 inches
Stafford Township - 13 inches
Barnegat - 11.4 inches
Lakewood - 11 inches
Lakehurst - 10.5 inches
Manchester Township - 10.5 inches
Passaic County
West Mildford — 5.1 inches
Wayne — 3.5 inches
Salem County
Elmer — 4.1 inches
Pennsville — 3 inches
Somerset County
Warren — 6.5 inches
Basking Ridge — 5.8 inches
Hillsborough — 5 inches
North Plainfield — 5 inches
Martinsville — 5 inches
Raritan Borough — 4.1 inches
Bridgewater — 3.8 inches
Branchburg — 3.6 inches
Somerville — 3.3 inches
Sussex County
Stockholm — 5 inches
Andover — 4 inches
High Point — 4 inches
Hopatcong — 4 inches
Lake Mohawk — 4 inches
Wantage — 3.7 inches
Sparta — 3.5 inches
Union County
Elizabeth — 8.5 inches
Newark Airport — 7.7 inches
Plainfield — 6.1 inches
Cranford — 5.9 inches
Warren County
Hackettstown — 4.5 inches
Marksboro — 3.5 inches
Asbury — 3.5 inches