Bayonne, NJ police officer stops brazen abduction attempt on street (Opinion)

Officer Christopher Styles from the Bayonne Police Department is our #BlueFriday honoree for this week.

Part of a police officer's job is to be alert and aware at all times. On Wednesday morning this week, three men from the Bronx allegedly tried to kidnap a man by forcing him into an Audi near West 21st Street in Bayonne.

The officer saw the three men trying to force the victim into their car and he approached and tried to stop them believing that an abduction was underway.

The Audi sped off but was eventually stopped after crashing into a parked vehicle. Officer Styles prevented something much worse from happening for sure.

Pix11 says according to police, it turns out that the victim had been stabbed by one of the perpetrators. The three men from Brooklyn are in custody and are being charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats among other charges.

Think about how often you see something that doesn't look right, how many people ignore things that they don't think are any of their business. Thankfully there are police officers like Christopher Styles who are fearless and strong and paying attention. If not for his quick action, who knows if the victim would ever be seen again.

When we hear the corporate media disparaging cops and looking for every way to knock them down, remember incidents like this that only turned out positive because of the quick action from one thoughtful cop. Nominate a hero cop by filling out the form below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)