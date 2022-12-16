Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard NJ’s famous battleship

CAMDEN — Celebrate New Year’s Eve aboard the Battleship New Jersey on Clinton Street.

There are two fireworks shows on Dec. 31 sponsored by the Comcast Military, aboard the most decorated battleship in naval history, one from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $10 for both shows. However, Battleship New Jersey members can attend either event for free. Parking costs an additional $10.

The USS New Jersey, earning distinctions in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and conflicts in the Middle East, will open her decks two hours prior to each show.

During the fireworks shows to ring in 2023, guests can enjoy food concessions and a cash bar for adults. Other activities include a chance to fire a gun salute and the fireworks showcase.

Tours are part of the fireworks shows. Patrons may not bring chairs, outside food, and/or alcohol on board.

All proceeds will go to the ongoing restoration of the Battleship, a non-profit museum, and a memorial.

The New Jersey battleship’s history spans over half the 20th century, from her design in 1938 until 1991, according to the website’s history page. She was launched on the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and went on to fight in more battles, and fire more shells than any other battleship in history.

Today, she continues her service as a living museum and memorial in Camden just across from the Delaware River from Philadelphia where she was built.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

