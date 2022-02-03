Bat Out of Hell: Max Weinberg to play album with Remember Jones

A series of shows sure to be filled with celebrations and memories of one of the most out-of-this-world performers in rock history has been cranked up a notch.

On April 29, 30, and May 1, New Jersey artist Remember Jones will perform Meat Loaf's landmark album, "Bat Out of Hell," in its entirety. The shows are set to take place at Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal, NJ.

This week, two special guests have been announced. The lead vocalist from Low Cut Connie, Adam Weiner, will be part of the event, as well as E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg.

Weinberg actually played drums on three of the seven songs from "Bat Out of Hell." "Paradise by the Dashboard light," "You Took The Words Out of my Mouth," and the title track, "Bat Out of Hell." (Fun fact: E Street Band pianist Roy Bittan also played on every song on the album aside from "For Crying Out Loud")

While Weinberg only played on three album tracks, this will be the first time he performs the album in its entirety.

Need a refresher on the "Bat Out of Hell" tracklist? Here's what you can expect from Remember Jones later this spring:

"Bat Out of Hell"

"You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night)"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"All Revved Up with No Place to Go"

"Two Out of Three Ain't Bad"

"Paradise by the Dashboard Light"

"For Crying Out Loud"

Remember Jones will be playing additional Meat Loaf classics after the album performance concludes.

According to a press release, a special, limited, VIP ticket for each performance will include admission to a post-show reception and curated interview with Weinberg and Jones as they discuss never before told stories of the "Bat Out of Hell" studio sessions and more.

Hope to see you at the show. For tickets and more info, click here.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 20, 2022. He was 74. No official cause of death has been released, though reports suggest he was ill with COVID-19 and died from complications stemming from the virus.

"Bat Out of Hell," written by Jim Steinman and performed by Meat Loaf, has sold over 43 million copies worldwide and is certified 14x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

