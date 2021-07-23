When I say I’m a fan of Barenaked Ladies, I’m not talking about owning a couple of their records and knowing the lyrics to a couple of fun songs. I am actually a super fan, and have been for many, many years.

Not only that, but my entire family enjoyed their music together—from when my kids were young, throughout their teens, and to this very day.

I have so many great memories of seeing them in concert with my kids packed into my car, driving to different concert venues to see them perform, and there was nothing like the joy on my kids faces singing along to just about every lyric.

So, in a promotion for their new album, "Detour de Force," we were lucky enough to have Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies on the air with us for a fun interview. Ed’s promoting not only the new record but the new single, called "New Disaster," as well as their appearance at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, taking place this weekend at Solberg Airport in Readington.

Ed shared some stories and some great insights about the new record and how it reflects our troubled times. He also talked about the fun and frivolous songs from the past and explained how they all mean just as much to the band. Check it out below.

I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to interview a lot of music stars, but this interview definitely meant the most to me. Especially because some interviewees are duds. They make you pull information out of them, work really hard, and just generally give you a hard time.

Ed was so enthusiastic and funny and engaging, we didn’t want it to end. The guys a charmer and the band continues to delight audiences all over the world. If you can’t make it to the NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning, make sure you listen to our interview.

The Barenaked Ladies are here to stay and they’re just as fun, witty, and talented as ever. Check out their latest single, "New Disaster," below.

