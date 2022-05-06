LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP. — Local police would like to rebuff a man they said was captured on camera roaming a township neighborhood almost completely naked.

In a censored image provided by the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department on Facebook, the man is seen wearing only sneakers near a residence police identified as being in the Cross Creek development.

Residents of Cross Creek and in the area of Forsgate Drive are now being asked by police to check any surveillance footage taken between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not say why they are seeking to identify the man aside from his state of undress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LEHPD Detective Matt Cook at 609-296-3666, ext. 602, or MCook@lehpolice.org.

The Facebook post asked viewers to "please refrain from posting random comments," a request by which most did not abide.

