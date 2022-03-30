Gigantic NJ country music event announces star-studded lineup

People might think that New Jersey is about as far away from "country" as you can get, but just take a poll of how many New Jerseyans love country music and you will be shocked.

We’re practically a southern state with as many country fans as we have! Especially in South Jersey, which is kind of like a Carolina, isn’t it?

Visit any live country event in New Jersey and it will prove to you how many of us love country music. And yes, I said “us.” I’m a fan. I had no idea how many of us there were until I attended a packed-to-the-gills Blake Shelton concert on the beach in Atlantic City a few years ago and realized I was in good — and a lot of — company!

It’s time for the Northeast’s largest country music fest to announce its lineup for this year. Barefoot Country Music Fest is a four-day country-palooza taking place from June 16-19 in Wildwood. The lineup this year is amazing, covering 27 acres of the Wildwoods’ beaches between Morey's Piers.

Between the headliners, regional stars, up and comers, and local favorites, more than 30 artists are slated to perform. And Wildwood is the perfect backdrop for all of this since Country Fest is a fun, down-to-earth family friendly event.

This year, major headliners include CMA winner Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum rising superstar Cole Swindell. Just added we’re Walker Hayes and Bret Michaels, with more stages and artists being released as the spring wears on.

There are a few different options for tickets including a three-day general admission a four-day main stage VIP and afford day super VIP. And there’s a payment plan for the really pricey ticket but you’ve got to get on it, because those options expire on April 5.

For more information on the artists and full lineup, click here. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BCMF.com.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

