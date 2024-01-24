Warning: Don’t think about mailing this in New Jersey

🔴There are 9 items you absolutely cannot mail at the post office in NJ

If you’re planning to mail a package soon to a loved one through the United States Postal Service, are you 100% sure all the items included in that package are legally allowed to be mailed?

There are nine items you are absolutely banned from mailing through the Post Office in New Jersey.

1. Marijuana

Even if it’s for medical reasons, it’s illegal to mail marijuana through the USPS. However, you can send certain hemp-based products domestically if you comply with all applicable laws.

2. Alcoholic Beverages

Sure, it would be nice to send that special someone who turned “21” their first legal bottle of booze, but beer, wine, and liquor may not be sent through the mail. Also, if you want to reuse a box that has alcoholic beverage labels on it, you must remove all logos and labels so the package will pass through the mail system with no issues.

3. Air Bags

I’m not sure why you would mail airbags to someone, but it doesn’t matter. It’s banned from being mailed through the U.S. postal system in New Jersey. The chemicals in the bags that cause them to inflate in a crash are not safe for mailing.

4. Firearms

Only licensed manufacturers and dealers are allowed to mail or receive handguns. Even though unloaded rifles and shotguns are mailable, mailers must comply with applicable regulations.

5. Gasoline

Even if you wanted to help someone out because gasoline is cheaper where you live and not where they live, it’s illegal to mail gasoline through the USPS in New Jersey.

6. Pets

Why you would even think about mailing someone a live cat or dog is a bit of a head-scratcher, don’t you think?

In any event, pets and warm-blooded animals may not go in the mail. The USPS also makes it clear that live animals, including poultry, reptiles, and bees, have very specific packaging requirements. These animals may be dropped off at any post office location, but they can only be shipped when the appropriate transportation is available.

7. Strike-Anywhere Matches

These matches will light from friction against any surface, so they are not allowed to be mailed domestically.

8. Prescription Medicines

Medicines are controlled substances and are subject to strict regulations. Prescription meds may only be mailed by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registered distributors. Similar regulations apply to some over-the-counter medications.

9. Explosives

Generally, explosives are prohibited from mailing. The only exceptions are for Division 1.4S toy propellant devices, and safety fuses that have been approved by the director, Product Classification, USPS Headquarters, Washington D.C., before mailing, according to USPS.

There are other domestically restricted items you may not know about.

Cremated Remains

USPS is the only shipping company that ships human or pet ashes. You may ship cremated remains domestically, but you must use Priority Mail Express.

Dry Ice

Dry Ice may only be mailed if it’s being used as a refrigerant to cool the contents of a mailable hazardous or nonhazardous material.

Hand Sanitizer

Did you know that to ship hand sanitizers, including wipes (which contain alcohol and are flammable in nature), you must use USPS Ground Advantage or Parcel Select service? These services are only available through your local post office branch.

Lithium Batteries

Small, consumer-type primary lithium cells or batteries can be mailed domestically. Under certain conditions. These batteries are used to power cameras and flashlights.

Nail Polish

I bet you never even gave it a second thought about mailing nail polish, right? Well, if the nail polish you want to mail is flammable, you need to know its flashpoint and toxicity. Yup. That’s your responsibility. Flammable nail polishes may be mailed domestically if they are a consumer commodity. But some may only be sent by ground transportation.

Perfume

If you want to send a bottle of nice perfume to your daughter away at college, or to your mom for her birthday, you can, but understand that perfume containing alcohol may not be shipped internationally or mailed domestically using air transportation. Perfumes containing alcohol may be shipped within the U.S. by ground transportation.

So, before sending out those care packages, check the contents, then check out the rules and regulations here.

