Bank robberies are still a thing in NJ (Opinion)

Am I the only one who thinks bank robbers handing a note to a teller sounds like something out of the 1970s and 1980s? Apparently, it's still a thing for criminals to concoct ways to take money that does not belong to them.

A week ago in Cherry Hill, a man handed a note to a teller at a Citizens bank on Route 70 West. Police say the note asked for $30,000 and warned that he had a gun.

As the police reported, the suspect lost patience and grabbed cash from an unsuspecting customer waiting to transact business with another teller. He then fled into the parking area of the Marketplace Shopping Center.

Cherry Hill Cops flooded the area. The good guys eventually arrested a man matching the description of the robber a couple of miles away near Cuthbert Road and Route 38.

Our #BlueFriday honorees for today are the heroes at the Cherry Hill Police Department. Acting immediately, cops ran to the scene and at a risk to their own safety pursued and captured a suspect that may have been armed.

While you're enjoying a great weekend in New Jersey, take a moment to recognize that there are cops who are working through the weekend to ensure the protection of your community. Remember how I end every speech to Law Enforcement groups across the state..."There is a thin line between civilization and savagery...and that line is Blue."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

