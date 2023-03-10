Bandiera and Guadagno headline big separate concerts here in NJ

Two Jersey iconic musicians will headline separate tribute shows that you won’t want to miss.

Guitar legend and my good friend Bobby Bandiera brings his talent and killer band to the Pollack Theater at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ on Friday, May 12 for a tribute to Les Paul.

Bobby of course was with Bon Jovi for 8 years touring around the world and performing in front of thousands of people. He’s been the musical director for his Hope Concerts, which have raised millions for various charities and have included Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside Johnny and many other notables in music.

The Les Paul Experience will be a show filled with some great music along with a fitting tribute to the Jersey legend and master guru of the guitar and guitar sound, Les Paul. The evening will feature some of New Jersey’s greatest performers including Jersey guitar legend Sonny Kenn, Anthony Krizan of the Spin Doctors, Reagan Richards of Williams Honor, Billy Hector, Lenny Kaye of the Patti Smith Band and more special guests. This will be a great show that I have to attend.

stone pony bobby Bobby Bandiera loading...

Next up for Bobby Bandiera will be an all-star tribute to The Rolling Stones! On Saturday, June 17, Bobby takes the stage with an all-star cast of musicians that will pay tribute to The Rolling Stones at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank with a performance that will be epic, featuring all the Stones' greatest hits and deepest cuts that make the Stones’ catalog arguably the finest collection in the rock pantheon.

If you’ve ever seen one of Bobby Bandiera’s tribute shows you know that the music will be spot on and you’ll be wiped out from the energy that you’ll get enjoying this amazing tribute. I am so glad he finally decided to do this show; you can bet I’ll see you there.

He’s known as New Jersey’s Favorite Troubadour, he’s Pat Guadagno. Pat has been successfully woven into the music scene here in New Jersey with his incredible guitar work and chilling renditions of covers that simply leave you in awe. I have known Pat for over 30 years and we’ve become very good friends. His exemplary music talents are only matched by his compassion to help those in need. He has lent his talent to numerous amounts of charities.

From Pat Guadagno's Youtube channel From Pat Guadagno's Youtube channel loading...

Pat has two great shows coming up. The first is a tribute to Van Morrison, A Marvelous Night on Saturday, March 18 at the Vogel Theater in Red Bank. Pat Guadagno teams up with one of the highest regarded guitarists of our time, John Tropea, who has been heard on albums from John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Paul Simon and Ringo Starr just to name a few. The all-star tribute to Van Morrison a Marvelous Night will also feature Blues Brothers harp man Rob Papparozzi, The Gypsy Souls add their incredible talent along with special local and national talent. I have seen this show and it keeps on getting better and better. The talent on that stage is too great to miss.

Pat Guadagno’s other big upcoming show will be his annual Bobfest, his tribute to Bob Dylan. Celebrating his 25th year of Bobfest, Pat will perform the anniversary show on Thursday, May 25 at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank. With a catalog of over 600 songs written by Dylan, Pat has quite a few choices of material to present.

Over the years the energy from Pat’s performances has sparked the audience to engulf themselves in Dylan’s mesmerizing lyrics. Pat has put a world-class band together that does justice to Dylan’s amazing lyrics and talent. It’s one of my favorite shows.

I find it comforting that the music of Les Paul, The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison and Bob Dylan live on right here in New Jersey. Enjoy this wonderful opportunity.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

