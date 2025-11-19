They must have been so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should. Now they're selling it. They're selling it!

Taco Bell has come up with what some may consider an abomination of a dessert for Thanksgiving. Others may find it inspiring. I just find it questionable at best.

Baja Blast Pie

Have you ever had their Baja Blast soft drink? Subpar even as a soda, but now they've turned that flavor into a holiday pie. Yes, it debuted nationally this month at participating locations. The Mountain Dew Baja Blast pie is available for a limited time only and clearly is being marketed as a Thanksgiving dessert.

As a press release put it;

"Unexpected in every way, it’s the iconic tropical Baja Blast flavor reimagined as a creamy key lime-style pie that’s more than your everyday dessert. It’s a statement in a sea of stuffing. Celebrating the Friendsgiving tradition with a signature Taco Bell twist, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is here for a good time not a long-time."

Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

How to get it

It's available at participating Taco Bell locations' drive-thrus as well as at the front counter. Beware, it's only served as a whole pie, and you're limited to one per order. So no stocking up.

As bad as this sounds, is it really the worst thing from that Thanksgiving spread? The lumpy mashed potatoes (give me a baked potato any day of the week), the cold, dry turkey (why can't lasagna be the tradition?), and that oozing log of cranberry sauce straight out of the can all haunt my holiday nightmares. Just never been a fan of traditional Thanksgiving food.

Can a key lime pie from a fast food joint beat out the classic pumpkin pie or apple pie? Time will tell. But I won't be holding my breath.