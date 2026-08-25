Aloha!

Would you like to take a sip of delicious coffee that tastes like you’re on one of the islands of Hawaii?

If so, you’re in luck, because a new coffee shop just opened up that offers the flavors of our fiftieth state without you having to leave home.

@badasscoffeemadisonnj via Instagram @badasscoffeemadisonnj via Instagram

Even better news? Another one is on the way.

Get a taste of Hawaii right here in New Jersey

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was created on the Big Island of Hawaii with the intention of sharing delicious coffee from the islands with coffee lovers on the mainland.

In addition to coffee drinks, they also serve serve popular blended beverages, teas, and food.

Their first shop in the Garden State is at 14 Lincoln Place in Madison, NJ. A new spot just opened up at 1825 Route 35 in Wall, NJ.

@badasscoffeemadisonnj via Instagram @badasscoffeemadisonnj via Instagram

Another location is set to open this fall at 2105 Route 35 in Oakhurst, NJ, but no opening date has been officially announced.

The hours for both locations are as follows:

🌸 Monday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

🌸 Tuesday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

🌸 Wednesday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

🌸 Thursday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

🌸 Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

🌸 Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

🌸 Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Mahalo!

@badasscoffeemadisonnj via Instagram @badasscoffeemadisonnj via Instagram

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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