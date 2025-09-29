If you ever had a cup of coffee on the Hawaiian islands and thought it tasted uniquely special, you may have chalked it up to just the pleasure of being on vacation.

“The unique weather on the islands also produces the perfect balance of temperature, rain, sun, and shade with low winds to produce coffees that are mild in taste and low in acidity,” according to the Bad Ass Coffee website.

Yes, I said Bad Ass Coffee. That’s their name.

That will get your attention, right?

They started in Hawaii in 1989 and pride themselves not only on their very special Hawaiian blends but also on international coffees. By the 1990s, they began opening for us ‘mainlanders’ in other states.

In January, New Jersey got its very first taste. A Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii location opened in Hackensack. Now, a second New Jersey location is opening on Tuesday, September 30.

New Morris County coffee shop opening this week

It’s happening in Morris County. If you’re feeling "bad ass," you’ll find them at 14 Lincoln Place in Madison. They’ll be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Menu includes Hawaiian-inspired sandwiches and drinks

It's not just coffee for you to enjoy.

They’ll offer smoothies, lemonade, breakfast sandwiches like their Aloha which is ham, egg, Swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread, and lunch sandwiches like turkey, bacon, and cheddar. Many others, too.

If you try them and love their stuff, you should feel blessed. There’s no other Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii for hundreds of miles. The nearest is Virginia. Other locations are in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

So stop in on Tuesday. You can mahalo me later.