Thanks to lists published online, Holmdel resident Illyce Williams is already in the process of grabbing her kids' school supplies for the 2019-2020 academic year.

But even if she crosses every item off those lists by the first week of September, time to breathe is limited.

"Once they get to school, each teacher has additional supplies that you have to run out to get, with nothing left on the shelves," Williams said. "Back-to-school time is extremely stressful."

And this is considered by Williams as an "easier" year, now that her children are entering eighth and tenth grade.

Williams joins millions of Americans across the country who dread the stress of getting their children ready for the new school year.

In a nationwide survey from CompareCards, 36% of back-to-school shoppers said the process is more stressful than holiday shopping.

Nearly a quarter said back-to-school shopping has at least somewhat damaged their relationship with their child, and around the same amount said they expect to go into debt because of the school shopping spree. Forty-three percent of back-to-school shoppers are worried about how they'll pay for supplies, the survey found.

Earlier this summer, the National Retail Federation predicted record back-to-school spending this year, when including electronics and clothing in the mix.

