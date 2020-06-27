CRANBURY — A crash involving a car and an Amazon Prime truck Friday night on the Turnpike left a 1-year-old boy dead and 3-year-old boy seriously injured.

State Police on Saturday evening had not released details about how the crash occurred or said whether any charges or violations have been filed.

Troopers said they responded to the crash about 10:52 p.m. Friday on the southbound outer roadway near milepost 69 in Cranbury.

Both the Amazon Volvo tractor trailer and the Toyota Camry, which was carrying two woman and the two children, were traveling south, troopers said.

The toddler, Messiah Gray, died as a result of the injuries while a 3-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

The car's driver, Kazara P. Leacock, 24, and a 61-year-old woman passenger, both from Randallstown, Maryland, had moderate injuries.

The driver of the truck, Euclides R. Santos, 53, of Manhattan, had moderate injuries as well, troopers said.

