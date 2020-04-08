‘B Street’ singer writes ‘Thoughts’ for his children

Glenn Stuart, lead singer of the B Street Band, doesn't write many songs, but when he does...

Here's one called "Thoughts" which he wrote for his children, as he says on his Facebook page:

"I started writing this song a while back. I don’t write many songs. Then I put it away. Ironically, right before the time that the world turned Upside down I got a burst of creativity and finished it. I write it for Annie and Sean, but if it makes anyone else feel better....that’s okay too. If you’d like to share it, feel free. Stay healthy my friends. All of this shall pass!"

You, Your Money, Your Job: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is hosting a live discussion on surviving the coronavirus economy, and getting the help you need. Tune in to New Jersey 101.5 FM, listen on the New Jersey 101.5 app, or watch and participate on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: