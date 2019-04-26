The B-Street Band Rocks for Autism

Mallory Banks wanted to raise money for autism which her brother suffers from so she stated a bake sale, That has grown into the 4th annual "Rockin' For Autism." It takes place this Sunday, April 28.

This all day even starting at 11AM till 6PM at LaGrande Park in Fanwood features live performances by, among others, "The B-Street Band." Their lead singer Glenn Stuart came on my show and said:

"It's nice, it's a nice community event and it's growing and getting bigger every year. It should be good."

Along with the bands there will be a beer garden, food trucks, of course a bake sale, obstacle course, merchant raffles, activities and much more! All proceeds go to Autism NJ.

April is Autism Awareness Month and as long as you're going to be aware, you might as well have a great time doing it!

