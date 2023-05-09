With all of the chaos going on in the world today, lots of us want to go back to a simpler time. Well, since that's not possible in reality, you can pretend for an hour or so and head to Southampton in Burlington County.

The place is called The Evergreen Dairy Bar on Route 70, just east of Medford. Although it started as just an ice cream spot in 1949, it expanded into a restaurant for breakfast and lunch in 1956.

The founder, Thomas Cienkowski opened the place next to his farm when he returned from the army and ran the business with his wife Marion until their passing a few years ago.

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

A loyal and dedicated employee and family friend Deborah Ware has maintained the place since then. The vintage atmosphere lives on with the flat roof providing coverage for parked cars and the recognizable green and white sign outside. The windows are slanted inward like the old style of the 1950s.

They've kept much of the old charm and feel of the place all these years and it really does make you feel like you're back to a simpler time. To add to that feel they host a cruise night with vintage cars and hot rods on Tuesdays in the summer.

The atmosphere is super friendly and the food is really good diner fare. People love to stop in on their way to or from the shore in South Jersey in the summer months and locals love it any time of year. M. Night Shyamalan shot part of his latest movie "Knock At The Cabin" here last year.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.