Award winning restaurant to open another NJ location

A celebrated restaurant chain is coming to the Jersey Shore as a new First Watch is planned for Brick.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch only; it has 480 locations in 29 states, including five in New Jersey.

First Watch will be joined by a new Shake Shack in Brick Commons, at the intersection of Rte. 70 and Chambers Bridge Rd. at a former Santander Bank site.

First Watch's menu features a variety of breakfast dishes, including omelets, pancakes, waffles, French toast, and breakfast sandwiches. They also have a wide selection of brunch dishes, such as avocado toast, huevos rancheros, and breakfast burritos. First Watch offers salads, sandwiches, bowls, and wraps for lunch. They also have a kids' menu and a gluten-free menu.

The menu at First Watch is partially seasonal and features items like:

Lonestar Brisket Hash

According to APP.com, "Ever since we opened the doors to our first New Jersey restaurant in Union four years ago, First Watch has seen just how responsive customers are to our fresh take on breakfast, brunch, and lunch, so we cannot wait to bring that experience to more of our neighbors in Brick in the coming year," said Robert Botelho, vice president of operations at First Watch, in a statement.

According to Patch.com, Urban Edge Properties got approval to tear the bank down and build the two restaurants.

Brick Commons is a highly trafficked destination with fantastic proximity to the Jersey Shore’s beach destinations," said Justin Lustig, vice president of leasing for Urban Edge Properties. "This new pad site faces Route 70 and creates a desirable spot for both of these restaurants and even more compelling reasons for our guests to visit, stay and shop.

