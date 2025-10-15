As much as I love spooky season for the horror movies and the creepy decorations, there’s a very different reason that I get more paranoid in New Jersey once October comes around.

Deer rutting season

Deer collisions increase between October and December due to the animals’ mating season, and it terrifies me.

Isn't that so annoying? We can thank the horny deer for an increase in accidents. Great.

Read More: Look out for deer this fall in NJ

Deer Photo by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash loading...

Deer mating season increases the risk of car accidents

I always get nervous driving on New Jersey roads this time of year because of my experience with a deer hitting my car a few years ago.

This happened to me in 2021. I was driving home from work on 195 East, and I was less than a mile away from my exit.

Suddenly, I saw a deer coming from the right side of the road, crossing over to the left. I was nervous, but for the most part, I kept my cool.

Having heard my whole life that you should keep your eyes on the side of the road where the deer come from in case there are others, I slowed down and paid attention to the right side of 195.

Maybe five seconds passed before I heard a loud BAM on the left side of my car.

I screamed as I realized what was happening.

Deer Photo by Scott Carroll on Unsplash loading...

A deer ran right into my car

I never even saw the bastard coming. I only saw the deer after it was already dead and spiraling behind me in my rearview mirror.

Shaken, I pulled over. Luckily, I wasn’t hurt (physically, I mean. Mentally? The jury is still out, just ask my coworkers), but my car was.

Not only was the driver’s side door completely dented. The dumb deer had knocked off the handle of the door, as well as doing some damage to the front of the car.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

R.I.P. door handle.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

A driver behind me who witnessed the ordeal pulled over to make sure I wasn’t hurt.

This guy was very kind, but also gave me the least calming words I could have heard in that moment: “Your car is pretty F***ED.”

Thank you, Trevor. I didn’t realize it in that moment, but you were hilarious, and I appreciate you.

My message to you is to be careful this fall, as we’re entering rutting season; you never know how suddenly one of these incidents can happen.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 13 years later Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈