Attention desperate taxpayers: We need a new acronym

For years, Jim Gearhart has advocated GRIP — Get Rid of Incumbent Politicians. This week, it's just RIP — because he feels like he's beating the tax issue to death.

But the story of a 106-year-old woman who almost lost her home to unpaid property taxes reminds Jim why it's a topic he can't let go. So we need a new acronym — one that gets at the tax revolt we'd need to get taxes under control in this state.

Got any suggestions?

When Jim's show was LIVE this week on Facebook — as it is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015 — we got a few:

Bert L. Fox: "NJRAT. New Jersey Raise Against Taxes"

Judy Downs Lanza: "Get Involved, Vote in the election. Elect Republicans. GIVER ... there's your hat."

Jim's only problem with the second one ... he doesn't trust Republicans to keep your taxes down much more than he trusts Democrats.

Got an idea? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 next Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to share your acronym.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast.

