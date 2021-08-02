Attack by security dog at NJ restaurant leads to protest, arrests

DEPTFORD — Two people were arrested during a protest on Friday at the Adelphia Restaurant following an incident involving a security company's dog.

The protests were in response to a private security firm's K-9 lunging at someone during an early morning "disturbance" July 29 in the parking on Clements Bridge Road, according to Deptford police.

Video posted by Tamika Hollywood shows a uniformed security officer running with a dog towards her son, who gets attacked by the dog. Hollywood also shared pictures of her son with punctures on his leg and a bloody scrape on the palm of his hand.

WHYY identified the injured man as Khalif Hunter, 26, of Camden, who is suing and wants the restaurant to stop using dogs as part of their security. Hunter told WHYY he was bitten three times.

Police said that two people were arrested early Friday evening during a protest in the parking lot. They were charged with disorderly conduct. The department also said they turned over results of their investigation to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

The name of the security firm was not disclosed by police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.