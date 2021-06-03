ATLANTIC CITY — State Police are hoping the public can help them find a 29-year-old man they say used Atlantic City casinos to help launder more than $100,000 as part of a drug operation.

Jordan Ragland, of Atlantic City, first came under investigation back in September for receiving shipments of methamphetamines through the mail at a Connecticut Avenue home, State Police said on Thursday.

Ragland has been linked by police to at least $107,000 worth of suspicious money laundering activities, including at casinos, in wire transfers and bank transactions.

In March, law enforcement and U.S. Postal inspectors intercepted another package of meth, after getting a tip about a shipment from California.

During the same raid, police arrested 35-year-old James Wright, also of Atlantic City, and seized more than $43,000 worth of drugs, guns and high-capacity magazines.

Wright was charged with multiple illegal weapons and drug possession counts as well as endangering the welfare of a child, State Police said.

Ragland remains wanted for various drug, weapon and money laundering offenses, State Police said.

Anyone with information on the case, including anonymous tips, can contact the State Police Special Investigations Section, Casino Gaming Bureau at 609-441-7464.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.