Atlantic City ice rink group leaders add former Borgata exec

A group that one day hopes to build a new ice rink/athletic complex in the Atlantic City/Egg Harbor Township/Galloway Township area has added a former casino executive to its Board of Directors.

The South Jersey Ice and Athletic Center Association is the group behind a possible effort to construct a new deluxe ice hockey facility in the region.

The thought is that with possible changes coming to the Bader Field tract of land in Atlantic City, the days of the Atlantic City Skate Zone may be numbered. The skating center, on Albany Avenue (Route 40) was formerly known as Flyers Skate Zone.

A look at additional information about the group's possible plans can be found here.

Presently, the group is gearing up for future fundraising plans, as well as site selection.

The group has announced that they have added Hugh Turner, former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Borgata, Among other duties, the idea is for Turner to oversee the upcoming fundraising campaign.

Turner joins a Board of Directors that already boasts an impressive list of local hockey and figure skating supporters and enthusiasts.

The SJIAC shares this mission statement on their website:

The SJIAC will act as a state-of-the-art ice rink and athletic center for the hard-working families of South Jersey. Our center seeks to build a space that encompasses: ice hockey, figure skating, curling, and other ice sports; a potential indoor street and roller hockey rink; an indoor turf arena for: box lacrosse, box soccer, box (field) hockey, arena football, and more. Additional amenities will include a restaurant and bar overlooking all arenas from a second floor, space for birthday parties, classrooms and tutoring centers, an adult working lounge, a gym for both kids and parents, and potential golf simulators and batting cages!

Our hope is that our facility can act as a catalyst for economic vitalization for all of South Jersey. In addition, our facility seeks to provide the space for interested small business owners to pursue their dreams. The SJIAC can, and will, be a magnet for family-based, youth sports tourism that will drive economic development for the Greater Atlantic City community for decades to come!

Stay tuned for more information about a possibly exciting addition to South Jersey!

