Booze, bands and big time fun coming to Atlantic City, NJ this June

ATLANTIC CITY — Nothing tastes better like a cold brew on a hot, summer day at the Jersey Shore.

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival returns for 2022, celebrating 16 years of crafted beer.

The two sessions, presented by Ocean Casino Resort, will take place Saturday, June 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bader Field on Albany Avenue, featuring the bands Alkaline Trio with Thrice, and Sunday, June 5 from 12 to 4 p.m., also at Bader Field, featuring New Found Glory with Four Year Strong.

More than 150 breweries will be on hand, plus local food, carnival fun, and other vendors including Coney Island Saucery, Black Sheep Dog Treats, Battleship New Jersey, Jakers Pickles and Pirate Pete's Soda Pop Co.

General admission to the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival costs $70 in advance and $75 at the door.

Tickets include tastings from 150 participating breweries, a commemorative tasting mug, access to concerts on both the main and acoustic stages, and access to cooking demos and mixology seminars.

The VIP festival admission ticket costs $135. These luxury tickets get customers into the festival 30 minutes earlier than everyone else.

You'll also receive a $10 Uber voucher, access to the VIP Chill Tent, which includes snacks, bottled water, a sunscreen station, a masseuse, collab beer tasting, VIP only restrooms, and a swag bag complete with a VIP only AC Beer Fest T-shirt, custom VIP pint glass, other gifts, and goodies.

Designated driver tickets are only sold at the festival for $25 each. The good news is that these tickets never sell out, according to event organizers.

Parking at Bader Field costs $10, cash only.

The AC Beer and Music Fest has also partnered with Jitneys Association to offer a ride and ticket package for your convenience. The package includes a ride to and from a designated pickup location and 13 general admission tickets to the festival. There are a limited number of packages per session.

Guests must be 21 and over to attend the beer fest, including designated drivers.

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival started in 2006 with only 3,000 people and less than 30 breweries in attendance. But over 16 years, organizers said the festival has attracted nearly half a million people (that's more than 27,000 annually throughout the festival weekend) and the number of breweries participating keeps growing and growing.

More information about the festival, the vendors, the bands, ticket sales and all packages can be found here.

